America’s Most Wanted

americas most wantedNetwork: FOX, Lifetime
Episodes: Ongoing (hour)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: February 7, 1988 — October 12, 2012
Series status: Cancelled, Revived

Performers include: John Walsh (host 1988-2012), Elizabeth Vargas (2021- )

This series profiles actual fugitives with the hopes of having the public aid in finding them and leading to their capture; “watch television, catch criminals.”

The show was initially hosted by John Walsh. Following the abduction and murder of his young son, Adam, Walsh created the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

In most episodes, Walsh to introduces a case and it is then serialized in dramatized segments. When fugitives are caught with the public’s help, Walsh highlights it on a subsequent program, along with a running total count of how many fugitives have been caught.

Along with fugitives, the show also profiles missing persons, especially children. After 9/11, it also expanded to profile War on Terrorism criminals, including the twenty-two most wanted al-Qaeda operatives, at the request of President George W. Bush. Walsh ends each episode with the catchphrase, “…and remember, you can make a difference.”

What do you think? Do you like the America’s Most Wanted TV series? Do you think that this series should be cancelled or renewed for another season?


Shelley Davidson
Shelley Davidson

Tom Walsh did a lot of good with this show let him back on dont let these criminals back thinking they have no worries. Also to the killer of his son send a note tell him who u are where his son died let him have peace

June 13, 2019 12:42 pm
Jennifee
Jennifee

I grew up watching the show I miss it I was mad when the show stop I wish you would bring it back or something like it 😉

April 26, 2018 2:26 am
James
James

Yes with this show crimanals has no way of hiding. Put it back on.

October 10, 2017 2:29 am
EMT
EMT

THAT WAS MY FAVORITE SHOW EVER!!!The least they could do would be to give us a few a year! Spring-child molesters come out and summer when ALL the criminals are hot under the collar about some imagined slight! The ONLY thing Channel 11 had going for it -oh, and the Simpsons-I’ve turned to FX & FXX, Showtime and cartoons

April 24, 2017 3:29 am
susan blake
susan blake

Needs to come back especially ln these times,was a very effective tool to clean up corruption and get the criminals behind bars where they need to be. Could also be effective for our country against terroism.

February 3, 2017 2:05 pm
Lmt
Lmt

I just don’t get it. Shows that are informative they cancel. Reality crap that show the lives of Hollywood so called stars last . America’s Most Wanted is a show that should not have been cancelled. Who makes these decisions? I guarantee you if you all were to set up a page letting the viewers vote on America’s Most Wanted, the viewers would not want it cancelled.

January 18, 2017 1:31 am
Carisa
Carisa

I wish they would bring it back. It kept America updated and aware. I loved this show and I am looking for one like it. I like being update. It keeps you aware of all major criminals in all states. I believe that is ultimately important.

July 8, 2016 12:21 pm
Deona
Deona

I really think they should bring back America most wanted i really enjoy watching it

September 16, 2016 11:17 am
Joanne
Joanne

I miss this show it was one of my favourites .They always take the good shows off

April 15, 2016 10:29 pm
marie
marie

I could I find a list of ALL fugitives featured on America most wanted Show?

April 23, 2015 11:55 am
M23
M23

On the web

December 16, 2019 10:41 pm
marie
marie

yes miss the show, why in the world take something off the air that does some good in this world

March 20, 2015 6:16 pm
Veronica
Veronica

I miss this show much it was so helpful I wish the show come back on TV !

January 12, 2015 10:48 pm
H. Marquis
H. Marquis

Yes, I miss AMW. Toward the last couple years I read the AMW website on the internet, because it was easier, as I could look at anytime. I ended up here by trying to find an old episode about a black female harassing a white couple who moved into her neighborhood to get to see some diversity. The black female shot and killed the new white male who was still in, apparently for no reason. The suspect up and left the area, and never came back.

May 7, 2014 11:41 pm
Linda
Linda

Most wanted did more for earth to get all the murders,robbers and killers off the street. Friday or Saturday nights are never going to be the same

August 29, 2013 12:36 pm
March 14, 2012 8:10 pm
