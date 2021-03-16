Vulture Watch

What new kinds of technology will help bring fugitives to justice? Has the America’s Most Wanted TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 27th season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of America’s Most Wanted, season 27. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, the revival of America’s Most Wanted is hosted by journalist Elizabeth Vargas. Returning at a time when technology looms large in the public consciousness, Vargas breaks down some of the toughest cases from the show’s new headquarters and consults with a team of experts representing law enforcement units such as the FBI and U.S. Marshals. Deploying a myriad of advanced, modern-day developments in technology over the last several years, the series builds on its original format. Crimes are reenacted by utilizing new state-of-the-art crime-fighting technology that takes the audience hot-on-the-trail of suspects.



Season 27 Ratings

The 26th season of America’s Most Wanted averages a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.25 million viewers. Find out how America’s Most Wanted stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of March 16, 2021, America’s Most Wanted has not been cancelled or renewed for a 27th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew America’s Most Wanted for season 27? This show ran on FOX for more than two decades before being dropped and was then picked up by Lifetime before it was cancelled. I suspect that the time is right for a network revival and that it will be renewed for another year on FOX. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on America’s Most Wanted cancellation or renewal news.



America’s Most Wanted Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow America’s Most Wanted‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the America’s Most Wanted TV show will be renewed for a 27th season? How would you feel if FOX cancelled this TV series, instead?