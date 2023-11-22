Alert, Cleaning Lady, Next Level Chef, America’s Most Wanted: FOX Sets Midseason 2024 Premiere Dates

FOX has announced its midseason and spring lineup for the current 2023-24 season. New and returning shows will begin airing just after New Year’s Day.

Premiering in early 2024 are Alert: Missing Persons Unit (season two), America’s Most Wanted (season two), Animal Control (season two), The Cleaning Lady (season three), Farmer Wants A Wife (season two), The Floor (season one), The Great North (season four), Grimsburg (season one), I Can See Your Voice (season three), The Masked Singer (season 11), Next Level Chef (season three), TMZ Investigates (season five), and We Are Family (season one).

FOX revealed more about the lineup in a press release.

FOX is announcing its midseason schedule, including new series The Floor (Jan. 2), We Are Family (Jan. 3) and a special preview of Grimsburg (Jan. 7), as well as returning series I Can See Your Voice (Jan 3), The Great North (Jan. 7), TMZ Investigates (Jan. 22), America’s Most Wanted (Jan. 22), Next Level Chef (Jan. 28) and Farmer Wants a Wife (Feb. 1), joining Winter premieres of fall series, Celebrity Name That Tune (Jan. 2) and Hell’s Kitchen (Jan.4). Next Level Chef will return Sunday, Jan. 28, after the NFC Championship Game on FOX. All-new episodes of scripted series, The Cleaning Lady (Mar. 5), Alert: Missing Persons Unit (Mar. 5) and Animal Control (Mar. 6) return to FOX this March, along with an all-new season of The Masked Singer (Mar. 6).

This winter, FOX heats up with the all-new ultimate quiz show The Floor, hosted by Rob Lowe, premiering Tuesday, Jan. 2 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), preceded by musical game show Celebrity Name that Tune (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). The Floor is a spectacular battle of the brains in which 81 contestants stand on 81 squares on a massive game show floor, competing for a $250,000 grand prize. All-new episodes of Celebrity Name That Tune continue, testing the musical knowledge of athletes, musicians, actors, TV personalities, comedians and Olympians all playing for their favorite charities with a chance to win over $150,000.

The Floor is produced by Eureka Productions, Talpa and BiggerStage. John de Mol, Mark van Achterberg, Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Sean O’Riordan and Shane Byrne serve as executive producers. Anthony Carbone serves as executive producer and showrunner. Rob Lowe is a producer. Talpa is the creator and owner of The Floor format, which has been sold in six countries, making the U.S. the seventh market. Celebrity Name That Tune is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment, Prestige Entertainment and BiggerStage. On behalf of BiggerStage, Sean O’Riordan serves as executive producer and Shane Byrne serves as the series’ showrunner. Ralph Rubenstein and Noah Rubenstein also are executive producers.

From executive producer and Academy and Golden Globe-winner Jamie Foxx, We Are Family is hosted by Emmy and Golden Globe nominated actor, comedian and producer Anthony Anderson (black-ish), alongside his mother, Doris Bowman, commonly known as “Mama Doris.” The all-new music-centric guessing game show showcasing non-famous relatives of celebrities performing amazing solo performances and duets with their hidden famous family member, premieres Wednesday, Jan. 3 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), following the return of hit competition show I Can See Your Voice (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). Host and executive producer Ken Jeong, joined by Emmy Award-nominated actress Cheryl Hines and Daytime Emmy Award-winning television host and vocalist Adrienne Bailon-Houghton return with a rotating panel of celebrity detectives to help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers… without ever hearing them sing a note.

I Can See Your Voice is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. Daniel Martin and Ken Jeong serve as executive producers, with Martin serving as showrunner. The series is based on a South Korean format from CJ ENM. We Are Family is co-produced by FOX’s in-house unscripted studio, FOX Alternative Entertainment, which created the program, and Apploff Entertainment. Jeff Apploff, Joni Day and Foxx are executive producers. Matilda Zoltowski is an executive producer and showrunner.

Animation Sundays kick off on Sunday, January 7, immediately following the FOX NFL Doubleheader (8:00-8:30 PM ET/5:00-5:30 PM PT; Live to all time zones), with a special preview of the all-new series, Grimsburg. Starring and executive-produced by Emmy Award winner Jon Hamm (The Morning Show, Fargo, Mad Men), Grimsburg centers on Marvin Flute (Hamm), who may be the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown and correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire. But there’s one mystery he still can’t crack – himself. To do that he must return to Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, and redeem himself in the eyes of his fellow detectives, his ferocious ex-wife and his lovably unstable son.

Following Grimsburg, Animation Domination continues with new episodes of Krapopolis (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT / 5:30-6:00 PM PT; Live to all time zones), Bob’s Burgers (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) and the season four premiere of The Great North (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT). Grimsburg and The Great North make their time period premieres on Sunday, Feb. 18, as the night kicks off with all-new episodes of The Simpsons (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) and Krapopolis (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT), followed by The Great North (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) and Grimsburg (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT).

Grimsburg is produced by FOX Entertainment’s Emmy-winning animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment. The program is fully owned by FOX Entertainment. Chadd Gindin is executive producer and showrunner. Jon Hamm, Gail Berman, Hend Baghdady and Connie Tavel are executive producers. Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel created the series and serve as co-executive producers.

Entering its fourth season, The Great North is an animated comedy series following the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as single dad Beef (Nick Offerman) does his best to keep his bunch of kids close – especially his only daughter, Judy (Jenny Slate), whose artistic dreams lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall. The Great North was created and written by Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, as well as writer Minty Lewis. The Molyneux sisters serve as executive producers and showrunners. Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard also is an executive producer. The Great North is a 20th Television Animation production, and animation is produced through Bento Box Entertainment.

Starting on Monday, Jan. 22, TMZ Investigates (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) and America’s Most Wanted (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) return to FOX. TMZ Investigates will give viewers an inside look at some of today’s most topical and intriguing stories. One of television’s most iconic crime series, America’s Most Wanted, returns to FOX breaking down some of the toughest cases with a team of experts representing law enforcement units. Among its many accomplishments, America’s Most Wanted, since its original debut in 1988, has helped capture more than 1,190 criminals. TMZ Investigates is executive-produced by Harvey Levin, Ryan Regan, Don Nash, Charles Latibeaudiere, Jess Fusco with co-executive producer Susan Favre. America’s Most Wanted is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. John Ferracane will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Additional details on both series to be announced.

Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef returns for season three with a special preview on Sunday, Jan. 28 (10:00-11:10 PM ET/7:00-8:10 PM PT) immediately following the NFC Championship Game on FOX. The series will have its time period premiere Thursday, Feb. 1 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). Next Level Chef is the next evolution in cooking competitions, as Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, set on an iconic stage. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. For the first time ever, Next Level Chef will hold audition rounds in the first three episodes, where Home, Pro, and Social Media chefs will compete against one another within their group for the chance to be drafted by one of the mentors. Joined by two elite names in the food world, chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, Ramsay and his co-mentors leave no stone unturned, as they each recruit a group of the talented chefs and take them under their wings. Next Level Chef is produced by BiggerStage and Studio Ramsay on behalf of Studio Ramsay Global. Gordon Ramsay and Matt Cahoon serve as executive producers on Next Level Chef.

Season two of Farmer Wants a Wife, the most successful dating show in the world, airing in 32 countries and resulting in 201 marriages and 514 children… and counting, returns Thursday, Feb. 1 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT). In a trend that’s been sweeping America, there’s been a migration from city-centers to suburban and rural locales, and with that, love follows. Hosted by superstar entertainer and Grammy Award winner Jennifer Nettles, this upcoming series follows four new farmers in search of real, lasting love. Farmer Wants a Wife is produced by Eureka Productions. Paul Franklin, Chris Culvenor, David Tibballs and Jayne Parker serve as executive producers. Lauren Taylor Harding serves as an executive producer and showrunner.

Beginning Tuesday, Mar. 5, thrilling crime dramas The Cleaning Lady (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) and Alert: Missing Persons Unit (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) launch new seasons. Based on the hit original Argentine series, The Cleaning Lady follows Thony De La Rosa (Élodie Yung), a whip-smart Cambodian doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son, but when the system fails and attempts to push her down, Thony refuses to be marginalized, and instead takes matters into her own hands. Forced to use unconventional measures to protect her family and save the ones she loves, Thony further crosses the moral line as she gets deeper entwined in the criminal underbelly of Las Vegas. The Cleaning Lady continues to examine the plight of undocumented immigrants and their difficulties accessing necessary healthcare and resources. It is a story of empowerment, resilience and explores the struggles and triumphs of the human spirit. It asks us all if the ends justify the means. The Cleaning Lady is produced by Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Miranda Kwok developed the series. Kwok and Jeannine Renshaw will serve as showrunners and executive producers of season three. Rose Marie Vega and Paola Suarez also are executive producers. Shay Mitchell and David Dean Portelli are executive consultants.

Co-created by John Eisendrath and superstar Jamie Foxx, Alert: Missing Persons Unit is a procedural drama set in the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person headed by police officers Jason Grant (Scott Caan) and Nikki Batista (Dania Ramirez), who together with the team work to find the missing, abducted, or kidnapped, and help reunite them with their loved ones before it’s too late. Alert: Missing Persons Unit is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and FOX Entertainment. Carla Kettner serves as executive producer and showrunner. John Eisendrath, Jamie Foxx, Datari Turner, Jon Cowan, Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis, Sean Hennen and Brad Turner are executive producers.

The Masked Singer will have its season 11 premiere on Wednesday, Mar. 6 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) followed by the season two premiere of workplace comedy Animal Control (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) and the spring premiere of animated comedy Family Guy (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT). Season 11 of The Masked Singer returns as superstar singer-songwriter Rita Ora joins panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Robin Thicke, alongside host Nick Cannon, for all-new theme nights and performances from a new group of masked celebrity singers! The Masked Singer is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. James Breen, Craig Plestis, and Cannon serve as executive producers. Breen serves as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp.

Animal Control, starring Emmy Award nominee Joel McHale, marks FOX’s first wholly owned live-action comedy and launched as the network’s most-streamed scripted debut ever and most-watched comedy series last season. Created by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Dan Sterling, the series follows a group of local Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not. Animal Control is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and executive-produced by Fisher, Greenberg, Sterling, Tad Quill and McHale. JAX Media also executive produces and renders production services on the series. The series is distributed by FOX Entertainment Global.

FOX WINTER 2023-2024 PREMIERE DATES RECAP

(Times for All-New Episodes are ET/PT Except as Noted)

Tuesday, Jan. 2:

8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT CELEBRITY NAME THAT TUNE (Winter Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT THE FLOOR (Series Premiere)

Wednesday, Jan. 3:

8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT WE ARE FAMILY (Series Premiere)

Sunday, Jan. 7:

8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT & LIVE TO ALL TIME ZONES GRIMSBURG (Special Preview)

8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT & LIVE TO ALL TIME ZONES KRAPOPOLIS (New Episode)

9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT BOB’S BURGERS (New Episode)

9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT THE GREAT NORTH (Season Premiere)

Mondays, beginning Jan. 22:

8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT TMZ INVESTIGATES (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT AMERICA’S MOST WANTED (Season Premiere)

Sunday, Jan. 28:

10:00-11:10 PM ET/7:00-8:10 PM PT LIVE TO ALL TIME ZONES NEXT LEVEL CHEF (Special Preview)

Thursdays, beginning Feb. 1:

8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT NEXT LEVEL CHEF (Time Period Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT FARMER WANTS A WIFE (Season Premiere)

Sundays, beginning Feb. 18:

8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT THE SIMPSONS (New Episode)

8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT KRAPOPOLIS (New Episode)

9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT THE GREAT NORTH (Time Period Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT GRIMSBURG (Time Period Premiere)

Tuesdays, beginning Mar. 5

8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT THE CLEANING LADY (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT ALERT: MISSING PERSONS UNIT (Season Premiere)

Wednesdays, beginning Mar. 6

8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT THE MASKED SINGER (Season Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT ANIMAL CONTROL (Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT FAMILY GUY (Spring Premiere)