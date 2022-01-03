Network: FOX

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: January 2, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais.

TV show description:

A cooking competition series, the Next Level Chef TV show was created by Chef Gordon Ramsay.

Over three stories high, each floor of the show’s set contains a stunningly different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients will match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of a great chef is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst.

With a level playing field, Ramsay has opened up the competition and searched for the very best line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, food truck owners, and everything in between. They compete against one another on the show with the goal of finding the food world’s newest superstar. Having started at the bottom himself, Ramsay firmly believes that as long as a chef has the drive, talent, and perseverance, he or she can make that climb to the top.

Ramsay and his co-mentors, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, leave no stone unturned, as they each recruit a group of talented chefs and take them under their wings. Ramsay and his friends attempt to bring out the very best in their cooks, as they all try to find “the one.” Creativity, consistency, and cunning are the recipe for success to make it to the next level, as the competitors adapt to the challenges waiting for them. Only one can walk away with a life-changing $250,000 grand prize and become a “Next Level Chef”.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

