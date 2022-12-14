The Cleaning Lady: Season Three? Élodie Yung Shares Her Hopes for FOX Series If It’s Renewed

The Cleaning Lady wrapped its second season on FOX on Monday night, and the drama has not yet been renewed for a third season. Starring Élodie Yung, Oliver Hudson, Adan Canto, Martha Millan, Faith Bryant, Sean Lew, Eva De Dominici, Naveen Andrews, Sebastien, and Valentino LaSalle, the series follows a mother (Yung) who comes to the US to find a cure for her young son’s illness.

Yung recently spoke with Collider about the series and what the future may hold for some of the characters if the FOX series does return for a third season.

Fiona gets sent away, at the end of the finale, and even though Thony has Luca, there’s now this different hole in her family. If you do get to do a third season, how different of a fight do you think that will be for Fiona? YUNG: This time, she’s been deported, so the question is, how is she gonna come back? Is she gonna come back? Our characters have evolved. In Season 1, Fiona was lied to because Thony doesn’t tell her what she’s doing. In Season 2, Fiona is involved in anything that Thony is doing. That had to impact her and make her grow, in a certain way. And now, she’s deported, so how is that going to affect her? There are so many great things that they can write about that. I’m very excited about how, if it goes to Season 3, we can start with that. How is she feeling? How is she going to fight? Is she going to fight to come back? She’s a mother. How is she going to react to Thony? I don’t know. There are so many things that we could explore, so it’s exciting. It makes me wonder if [Thony] ever gets done with it all, whether she’ll collapse, or go on a vacation, or what she would do next? YUNG: Those are really great questions. I’m really hoping that, at some point, we will see something like that because I wanna see what’s underneath her shell. This is a facade. She’s drowning, so she’s just carrying on. It’s denial, almost. That’s how I had to relate to it because it was so much. I know that, for myself, when I’m so affected by things, and I have been in the past, I have this armor. For her, it’s an armor, and it’s denial. Sometimes it cracks, and you see the crack. Her Achilles heel is her son. You need to see those moments where she has those cracks.

Yung summed up by saying, “I really hope there’s more because I think there’s more to write about these people.”

Co-showrunners and executive producers Melissa Carter and Miranda Kwok shared their thoughts about a possible third season with TheWrap:

At the end of Season 2, Thony takes over the smuggling operation and sets in motion a plan to get Fiona back, further enmeshing herself in the world of crime. What would be next for her in a potential Season 3? MK: Whatever journey Thony thinks she’s going to be on, she probably won’t make that journey. It will continue to be a challenge that she’s going to have to find other resources to help her family, to help her son, to get Fiona back. That it’s always going to be a struggle for her. Now, is she going to sink deeper into a world of crime? Probably. And so what is going to be that influence to bring her back if it’s Luca or the family. There’s no more Garrett who’s trying to reel her back. She’s a little bit without a net right now. MC: It’s always fascinating to watch a character right wrongs with more wrongs. It’s a slippery slope, but in the world of crime, that’s what you expect, and you want to have it be difficult and morally challenging for her. But now she doesn’t have a choice; because of her actions, Fiona got deported, so she’s gotta bring her back.

FOX viewers might have to wait a while to learn about the future of The Cleaning Lady. Renewal decisions might not come until May.

What do you think? Do you want to see a third season of The Cleaning Lady on FOX? Would you be upset if this drama were to be cancelled?