Minx: Jake Johnson Reacts to HBO Max Cancellation and Has Hopes for Season Two and Three

Minx was canceled on Monday by HBO Max, but the cast is still filming season two. Jake Johnson hopes a new home is found for the series to air season two and a possible third season. The series is being shopped to other outlets.

Starring Ophelia Lovibond, Jake Johnson, Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano, and Oscar Montoya, the series is set in 1970s Los Angeles and shows the creation of the first erotic magazine for women.

Johnson shared the following on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jake johnson (@mrjakejohnson)

Creator of the HBO Max series, Ellen Rapoport, also spoke about the cancellation of Minx on Twitter.

I am obviously disappointed that Minx (along with several other shows yet to be announced) is leaving HBO Max. I’m proud of the show we’ve made and am confident that the audience will come with us to our new home. Thank you to the best cast and crew in the business. #minxonmax — Ellen Rapoport (@ellenrapoport) December 12, 2022

What do you think? Do you want to see more of Minx on a new home?