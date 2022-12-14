Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Minx: Jake Johnson Reacts to HBO Max Cancellation and Has Hopes for Season Two and Three

by Regina Avalos,

Minx TV Show on HBO Max: canceled or renewed?

Minx was canceled on Monday by HBO Max, but the cast is still filming season two. Jake Johnson hopes a new home is found for the series to air season two and a possible third season. The series is being shopped to other outlets.

Starring Ophelia Lovibond, Jake Johnson, Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano, and Oscar Montoya, the series is set in 1970s Los Angeles and shows the creation of the first erotic magazine for women.

Johnson shared the following on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by jake johnson (@mrjakejohnson)

Creator of the HBO Max series, Ellen Rapoport, also spoke about the cancellation of Minx on Twitter.

What do you think? Do you want to see more of Minx on a new home?


Canceled and renewed TV show

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x