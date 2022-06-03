Raised by Wolves: Cancelled at HBO Max, Star Still Hoping for Season Three Renewal

It looks like Mother and Father’s story is over, at least on HBO Max. According to one of the show’s stars, the Raised by Wolves series has been cancelled but he is asking viewers for help in getting a third season made elsewhere.

A science-fiction drama series, the Raised by Wolves TV show stars Amanda Collin, Abubakar Salim, Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar, Travis Fimmel, Jordan Loughran, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Aasiya Shah, Ivy Wong, Matias Varela, Peter Christoffersen, Selina Jones, Morgan Santo, James Harkness, Kim Engelbrecht, and Jennifer Saayeng. The story revolves around two androids who are assigned to raise human children on a mysterious virgin planet. In season two, androids Mother (Collin) and Father (Salim), along with their brood of six human children, join a newly formed atheistic colony in Kepler 22 b’s mysterious tropical zone. But navigating this strange new society is only the start of their troubles as Mother’s “natural child” threatens to drive what little remains of the human race to extinction.

The first season debuted in September 2020 and the second season launched in February of this year. A total of 18 episodes have been produced and released.

According to Salim (pictured above), Raised by Wolves has been cancelled, a victim of the recent Warner Bros. Discovery merger. He also says that there are efforts behind-the-scenes to get the drama picked up elsewhere and a slim chance that the story can be completed. Salim wrote:

Call to action #RenewRaisedByWolves It’s not surprising, especially after the news of the mergers and what is happening at Warner, that a lot of shows are not having their stories finished. And unfortunately, one of those shows is Raised by Wolves. Nothing has been publicly shared yet. And there is a reason for that. An important one. One which I’m here to share with you now. There is hope. You see, we’re in a unique position: we have a fully fleshed out and planned storyline, a Goliath of a production team behind us, incredible reception from critics and reviewers alike, and most crucially, a community base that is so strong internationally, it can not be ignored. The reason the cancellation hasn’t been announced, and that’s because there’s still a chance the story can continue, and be finished at a new home. This is where you all come in. As we speak, Scott Free and the creatives are pushing for the show to be continued in other homes – sharing the reception and pull of the show to other storytellers. There is no denying that we are in a time where the power of a communities voice can make change. There’s been many instances we’ve collectively witnessed where this has happened, few that spring to mind is The Expanse, Top Boy as well as with good ol Synder… So I’m asking for action. I see the pure love, passion and questions (too too many) that arise DAILY on Twitter for RBW. I’m now asking that you continue to, and with even more vigour, show that genuine love here, there, and everywhere as we search for that new home. It’s never that simple. It’s only a slither of hope, and a lot of this comes down to the die rolling in our favour. But as most of you know, I enjoy rolling the dice every now and then, and rolling “nat 20s” seems to be a thing for me 😉 So let’s give it a shot. Let’s give it our all. Let’s get that door finally open, and get the light we see of this show, flooding into other homes. That was a joke. But a serious one. #RenewRaisedByWolves

