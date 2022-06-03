Five Guys a Week: Lifetime Sets Premiere Date for New Relationship TV Show

Five Guys a Week is coming soon to Lifetime. The cable network has set a premiere date for the new relationship series. In this new reality series, one woman will invite five men to live in her home in hopes of finding love with one of them. Each episode will feature a different woman’s search for love.

Lifetime revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“A longtime leader in relationship programming, Lifetime continues to expand its unscripted programming lineup with the premiere of Five Guys a Week. Based on Fremantle’s international hit show, the immersive new dating series premieres on Wednesday, July 13 at 10/9c, following new episodes of Married at First Sight. Centering on a new leading woman each episode, the show follows her as she dates 5 men – at the same time – over the course of a week. The twist? They all move into her home. In the totally immersive social experiment that redefines relationship television, Five Guys a Week, one adventurous and very eligible lady invites five bachelors to move into her home. With the men comes dating chaos: crowded bathrooms, sleeping on the floor, cooking and sharing meals together – and of course cocktail hour – as each guy vies for attention in the hope of being The One! Over the week, the Lifetime audience will have a front row seat as cameras capture 24/7 all the genuine wooing, games, drama and twists… but above all else, the romance. Each hour with her guys is crucial, as the leading lady needs to eliminate a prospect one at a time throughout the week… a heart-wrenching decision (or, at times, an easy one). Viewers will see her invite friends and family in for advice, but in the end she controls her fate deciding which of her five guys has her heart. Tune in every Wednesday, starting July 13, for a new story, a new woman and five guys vying for her love. Five Guys a Week is produced by Fremantle’s Original Productions for Lifetime. The series is executive produced by Jeff Hasler, Brian Lovett, Ernie Avila and Roy Orecchio for Original Productions, while Amy Winter, Brie Bryant, Shura Davison and Cat Rodriguez executive produce for Lifetime.”

