Married at First Sight: Season 14; Lifetime Announces Upcoming Specials and Premiere

Married at First Sight is returning soon. Lifetime announced a premiere date for season 14 of the reality series and two planned specials that will air ahead of the season launch. The action moves back to Boston for the new season.

Lifetime revealed more in a press release.

“With 12 couples still together and 9 children born from the relationships created from Married at First Sight the Critic’s Choice Award-winning hit series, returns for season 14, premiering with a three-hour episode, January 5th, 2022 at 8p/7c on Lifetime. The new season will once again take on love in Boston, where season six fan favorites, Shawniece and Jephte, met and married! Season 14 is destined to be romantic, surprising and wickedly entertaining as ten brave singles meet their stranger spouses at the altar and enter into a marriage without ever meeting before.

With experts Pastor Cal, Dr. Pepper and Dr. Viviana Coles at the helm of this dynamic social experiment, the couples will have access to professional guidance, as well as the support of one another along the way – even if the support they are given, comes in the form of some tough love.

Each new two-hour episode will capture each couple’s emotional journey as they go from wedding to honeymoon, to early nesting and navigating the daily struggles that come with a new marriage. The newly matched couples will also get the opportunity to meet and share the good, the bad and the ugly about their unique unions. After the eight-week experiment comes to an end, each couple will make the biggest decision of their lives: to stay married or get a divorce. The love, stakes and the suspense couldn’t get any higher on this incredible season of Married at First Sight:Boston.

The Season 14 Matchmaking Special will debut December 29th at 8p/7c, providing an in-depth exploration of the matchmaking process as many hopeful singles put their hearts on the line in order to find love. The following night, December 30th at 8p/7c, Lifetime debuts the Kickoff Special where Kevin Frazier hosts a panel of insider experts, for an exclusive first look at the epic upcoming season. The all-access, behind-the-scenes special takes a closer look at each of the five couples about to be married with never-before-seen moments from the selection process and previously unreleased secrets from the Married at First Sight experts.

Meet the Couples!

Alyssa & Chris

Alyssa (30) devotes her time to rescuing animals all over the world, leaving little room for dating. Her last relationship ended in heartbreak but she didn’t know how unhappy she was until it was over. Alyssa truly believes that Married At First Sight is her opportunity to find love and she thinks the experts will be able to break her streak of bad luck and find her the man she’s been searching for. Chris (35) has had back-to-back long-term relationships since he was in high school. He needs the experts’ help finding a match because he’s learned that in his relationships thus far, he and his girlfriends are incompatible once the honeymoon phase ends. He he hopes the matchmakers will be able to find him a woman who will keep his interest long-term! Dating apps are just not getting the job done!

Jasmina & Michael

Jasmina (29) knew early on that she had a passion for children, so she dove into her career helping local youth as an early childhood education teacher. After witnessing many failed relationships in her family involving infidelity and having gone through the same in her past relationships, Jasmina has done the work and healed from her trauma. She is truly ready to settle down and hand off the reins to the experts. Michael (28) has tried all the dating apps but with no substantial results. A heart- to-heart conversation with his sister, led to him signing up for Married At First Sight because he wants a wife and a family but hasn’t been able to make it happen on his own. Michael trusts the experts and can’t wait to see the magic they create for him in finding his perfect match.

Katina & Olajuwon

Katina (29) has spent the last two years on a self-love journey; she has been focusing on herself and has grown spiritually. She’s always dreamed of being a wife and mother, but has struggled to find the right partner. Katina is ready for Married At First Sight because she believes this process works. She is ready to grow old with someone. Olajuwon (29) is an admitted former,” playboy.” After enjoying this period in his life he realized he was lonely. He wants a partner with whom he can share life and hopes to have a family of his own. Olajuwon went to college with Jephte Pierre from season six of Married At First Sight. After reconnecting at their homecoming, Jephte only had great things to say about his MAFS experience so Olajuwon was thrilled when the show returned to Boston.

Lindsey & Mark

Lindsey (34) has always looked up to her grandparents’ relationship – they’ve been married for more than 70 years. Having learned a lot from past relationships, Lindsey knows both what she wants and what she brings to the table. She firmly believes that the experts will be able to find her not just a man, but a partner in life. Mark (37) has wanted to be married his entire life and has been on multiple dating apps, but meeting women who aren’t ready to be a wife is frustrating for him. Nicknamed “Mark the Shark” he even applied to be Married at First Sight the last time the experts were in Boston and he feels that MAFS is destined to be his ticket to love! He’s hopeful he’ll finally get the answer to the question he’s been asking for awhile now: “Mrs. Shark, where are you?!”

Noi & Steve

Noi (33) is known in her group of friends as being the one who loves easily and freely and it has admittedly gotten her into some trouble in the past. She is choosing to go on the Married At First Sight journey because she’s tired of being let down. She trusts that the experts will have her best interest at heart. Throughout his life, Steve (38) has had incredible examples of healthy, happy marriages. Recently, he found out his grandparents – who have been married for 60 years – had an arranged marriage. After witnessing so much love and happiness, marrying his future wife at first sight does not scare Steve. He is very hopeful that the experts will be able to find him a match who will make him as happy as his grandparents.

Married At First Sight is produced by Kinetic Content (a Red Arrow Studios company). Executive producers for Married at First Sight are Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Montré Burton, Toni Gallagher and Erica Kessler from Kinetic Content and Amy Winter and Cat Rodriguez from Lifetime.”