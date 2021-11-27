4400: Patrick John Flueger (The 4400) to Guest on CW Reboot Series

The CW’s 4400 will see a star from the original series in an upcoming episode. Patrick John Flueger (Chicago PD) will guest star on an upcoming episode as “Caleb, a charismatic figure from one of the 4400’s past.” Flueger starred as Shawn Farrell on all four seasons of The 4400. In addition, Deadline reports that original series creator Scott Peters will direct Flueger’s episode.

A science-fiction mystery drama series, the 4400 TV show stars Brittany Adebumola, Joseph David-Jones, Ireon Roach, TL Thompson, Jaye Ladymore, Derrick A. King, Khailah Johnson, Cory Jeacoma, Amarr, and Autumn Best. Over the last century at least 4,400 people who were overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise marginalized vanished without a trace off the face of the planet. One night, they are all returned to a location in Detroit not having aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them. As the government races to understand the phenomenon, analyze the potential threat, and contain the story, empathetic social worker Jharrel Mateo (David-Jones) and hardened community corrections officer Keisha Taylor (Roach) are among the civil servants called upon to deal with the uncanny refugees. The new partners clash in ideology and approach, but gradually find they have more in common than they thought as they become familiar with those under their care. These unwilling time travelers, collectively dubbed the 4400, must grapple with their impossible new reality, the fact that they’ve been returned with a few “upgrades”, and the increasing likelihood that they were brought back now for a reason they’re only beginning to understand.

The 4400 series currently airs on The CW on Monday nights.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Flueger on 4400? Would you like to see other members of The 4400 cast appear on the reboot?