The Blacklist: Season Eight; Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black) to Guest on NBC Series

The Blacklist is bringing in a new face who will be familiar to Orange Is the New Black viewers. Laverne Cox will guest star on an episode set for March 12th, per TV Insider. James Spader, Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq, Laura Sohn, and Harry Lennix star in the NBC crime thriller series which follows high-profile criminal Raymond “Red” Reddington (Spader) as he helps the FBI bring in wanted criminals.

The following was revealed about Cox’s role on the NBC series:

“She’ll play the episode’s blacklister, Dr. Laken Perillos, a sadistic interrogator who tortures her victims by using unorthodox methods. In the episode, Red (James Spader) and Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) are in danger when Townsend deploys her.”

Cox can also be seen on Shonda Rhimes’ Netflix series, Inventing Anna. The Blacklist currently airs on Friday nights on NBC and has already been renewed for a ninth season for 2021-22.

