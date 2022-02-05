Raised by Wolves: Season Three? Has the HBO Max Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Streaming on the HBO Max subscription service, the Raised by Wolves TV show stars Amanda Collin, Abubakar Salim, Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar, Travis Fimmel, Jordan Loughran, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Aasiya Shah, Ivy Wong, Matias Varela, Peter Christoffersen, Selina Jones, Morgan Santo, James Harkness, Kim Engelbrecht, and Jennifer Saayeng. The story revolves around two androids who are assigned to raise human children on a mysterious virgin planet. In season two, androids Mother (Collin) and Father (Salim), along with their brood of six human children, join a newly formed atheistic colony in Kepler 22 b’s mysterious tropical zone. But navigating this strange new society is only the start of their troubles as Mother’s “natural child” threatens to drive what little remains of the human race to extinction.



As of February 5, 2022, Raised by Wolves has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether HBO Max will cancel or renew Raised by Wolves for season three. Since HBO Max isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in, but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. The series appears to be popular with critics and regular viewers alike so I suspect that it has a very good chance of being renewed. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Raised by Wolves cancellation or renewal news.



