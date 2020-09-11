Network: HBO Max

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: September 3, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Amanda Collin, Abubakar Salim, Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar, Jordan Loughran, Matias Varela, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Aasiya Shah, Ivy Wong, and Travis Fimmel.

TV show description:

A science-fiction drama series, Raised by Wolves was created by Aaron Guzikowski. Ridley Scott serves as an executive producer and directed the first two episodes.

The TV show revolves around two androids, Mother (Collin) and Father (Salim), who are assigned to raise human children on a mysterious virgin planet called Kepler-22b, after the Earth has been destroyed in a great war.

As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD





