Love Life: Cancelled by HBO Max; No Season Three for Romantic Comedy Anthology Series

Love Life is not returning for a third season. HBO Max canceled the romantic comedy anthology series after two seasons, per Variety. The cancellation is due to more cost-cutting efforts following the merger of Warner Media and Discovery Inc. earlier this year. Minx was also canceled on Monday.

The series followed the love life of one person during each season. Anne Kendrick led the series during season one, and season two featured William Jackson Harper. Season two aired on the streaming service in October 2021.

The following was revealed about the cancellation of the HBO Max series:

“Since Discovery completed its acquisition of WarnerMedia earlier this year, CEO David Zaslav and his team have made a series of similar decisions in order to fulfill a promise to shareholders to find $3.5 billion in savings within the newly combined company. To that end, a great deal of development as been cut, while a number of shows have been pulled of the service altogether.”

