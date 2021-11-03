Sweet Life: Los Angeles: Season Two Renewal Set for HBO Max Series from Issa Rae

Sweet Life: Los Angeles is returning for a second season on HBO Max. The reality series from Issa Rae debuted on the streaming service in August. A premiere date for season two will be announced at a later time.

HBO Max revealed the following about the series in a press release:

“SWEET LIFE: LOS ANGELES gives a unique look at what it means to be young, Black, ambitious, and in constant pursuit of one’s dreams. Exploring themes of loyalty, legacy, and love, this coming-of-age series follows a group of long-time friends in South L.A., as they navigate the relatable, chaotic, mid-20s moments at the quarter-life mark and propel each other into adulthood success.”

Jennifer O’Connell, Executive Vice President, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family, HBO Max said the following about the renewal of the series:

“We are thrilled with the success of SWEET LIFE: LOS ANGELES. The incredibly talented Issa Rae and her producing partners delivered an elevated, purposeful series, which featured the fun, inspiring and challenging moments that young adults face navigating relationships and careers.” Rebecca Quinn, Senior Vice President, Non-Fiction, HBO Max adds “Fans are really embracing this endearing, entertaining and ambitious group of friends. We can’t wait to see where they take us for season two as they continue to shine an important light on Black culture in South Los Angeles.”

