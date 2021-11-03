Good Omens: Season Two Production Begins on Amazon’s David Tennant and Michael Sheen Series

Good Omens is coming back to Amazon Prime Video. Production has started on season two of the fantasy comedy series, which stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen. They’ll reunite with Paul Adeyefa, Michael McKean, Gloria Obianyo, Miranda Richardson, Maggie Service, Reece Shearsmith, and Nina Sosanya.

The show was created and written by Neil Gaiman, based on the 1990 novel by Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. The first photo (above) from season two has been released.

Amazon revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Production has begun in Scotland on the second season of the Amazon Original series Good Omens, starring award-winning actors Michael Sheen (Quiz, Staged) and David Tennant (Des, Staged), who return in the leading roles of the angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley. Supporting Sheen and Tennant are many of the key cast from the first season, who return for Season Two with some reprising their roles, and others playing new characters. Good Omens will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide; a premiere date will be announced at a later time.

Originally based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s international best-selling novel, the new season will explore storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale, a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley. Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery.

Returning cast, some who are featured in new roles for Season Two include:

· Paul Adeyefa (Bancroft, Ransom)

· Michael McKean (This Is Spinal Tap, Better Call Saul)

· Gloria Obianyo (Dune, High Life)

· Miranda Richardson (Stronger, Rams)

· Maggie Service (Quiz, Red Dwarf XI)

· Reece Shearsmith (Inside No. 9, The League of Gentlemen)

· Nina Sosanya (Red Joan, Killing Eve, Last Tango in Halifax, Screw)

The specific characters each actor plays will be revealed at a later time.

Writer and co-showrunner Neil Gaiman commented: “I am so happy to be back here on the streets of Soho, watching, every day, the glorious performances of Michael Sheen and David Tennant. I miss having Terry Pratchett’s genius, but it does feel like we are still all walking around inside his head. It’s been an absolute pleasure to have the brilliant John Finnemore co-write this season’s story shenanigans with me, and to work with director and my co-showrunner Douglas Mackinnon as he steers the ship, along with our astonishing crew, who have returned to do it again. In this season we get to have new adventures with old friends, to solve some extremely mysterious mysteries, and we encounter some entirely new humans (living, dead, and otherwise), angels, and demons. We were lucky in the first season to have so many outstanding actors taking part, so I took pleasure in inviting people back, wherever we could, some in the roles they played originally, some in new parts written just for them.”

Co-showrunner and director Douglas Mackinnon said: “Having a company of players reuniting for this second season of Good Omens is like bringing a family back together, this time in Scotland. Not only the cast, but also many of our Good Omens Season One crew have reassembled. Our team is being enriched with new talent on both sides of the camera so I am excited to be at the helm for six more episodes of what we hope will be heavenly entertainment.”