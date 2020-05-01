Good Omens: David Tennant and Michael Sheen Reunite for Lockdown Special

The boys are back! Good Omens stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen recently reunited for a special audio episode of the Amazon TV show.

Based on the novel by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, the series stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant as an angel (Aziraphale) and a demon (Crowley) who must team up to save the world. The Amazonseries also stars Jon Hamm, Sam Taylor Black, and Nick Offerman.

Tennant and Sheen teamed up again as their Good Omens characters for a special “Lockdown” episode to commemorate the novel’s 30th anniversary. Gaiman wrote the special, which you can watch below:



What do you think? Are you a fan of Good Omens? Would you watch another season?