An Amazon Prime Video fantasy series, Good Omens is based on the 1990 novel by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman.
An Amazon Prime Video fantasy series based on the 1990 novel by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, Good Omens stars Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Frances McDormand, Jon Hamm, Sam Taylor Buck, Nick Offerman, Jack Whitehall, Miranda Richardson, Adria Arjona, Michael McKean, Anna Maxwell Martin, Mireille Enos, Sian Brooke, Daniel Mays, Jill Winternitz, Samson Marraccino, Josie Lawrence, and Benedict Cumberbatch. It centers on the angel Aziraphale (Sheen) and the demon Crowley (Tennant), as they search for the 11-year-old Antichrist, who is supposed to usher in the apocalypse. Aziraphale and Crowley have grown rather fond of Earth and, despite their orders, want to thwart its impending doom.
6/30/21 update: Good Omens has been renewed for a second season.
Love this show. I watch it over and over. Love he chemistry between the 2 Angels.
This was and is a realy good show out there for its just down right a good show and I fill like most realy good shows very few get the credits it rightly deserve when so many shows that are just down right down right trash so is the way of the stupid CORUPED WORLD we are in at least we have the books so to you tv PEOPLE whos in CHARGED of show picking keep it up for more and more are walking away from your service so way to go FOR more will start to read again
I absolutely love this show. It is hilarious! I hope there is another season, as this is my favorite series now.
I enjoyed it greatly, a complete around entertaining good time. Hilarious at times and dramatic at others.
The series was amazing of any new shows this one should continue the imagery and flow of characters and plot was incredible