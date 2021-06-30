Is the first season of the Good Omens TV show on Amazon heavenly or hellish? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Good Omens is cancelled or renewed for season two. Amazon and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the Good Omens season one episodes. We invite you to rate them for us here. Status Update Below.

An Amazon Prime Video fantasy series based on the 1990 novel by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, Good Omens stars Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Frances McDormand, Jon Hamm, Sam Taylor Buck, Nick Offerman, Jack Whitehall, Miranda Richardson, Adria Arjona, Michael McKean, Anna Maxwell Martin, Mireille Enos, Sian Brooke, Daniel Mays, Jill Winternitz, Samson Marraccino, Josie Lawrence, and Benedict Cumberbatch. It centers on the angel Aziraphale (Sheen) and the demon Crowley (Tennant), as they search for the 11-year-old Antichrist, who is supposed to usher in the apocalypse. Aziraphale and Crowley have grown rather fond of Earth and, despite their orders, want to thwart its impending doom.





6/30/21 update: Good Omens has been renewed for a second season.