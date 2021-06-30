Vulture Watch

Airing on the Showtime cable channel, Work in Progress stars Abby McEnany, Karin Anglin, Celeste Pechous, and Julia Sweeney. Abby McEnany (as a fictionalized version of herself) is a 45-year-old self-identified fat, queer dyke whose misfortune and despair unexpectedly lead her to a vibrantly transformative relationship. A finely-crafted cocktail of depression, OCD, queerness, and anxiety, Abby’s life is in a quiet and perpetual crisis, despite her ability to charm those around her with her self-deprecating and endearing personality. When her confident, suburban sister Alison (Anglin) determinedly sets her up with Chris (Theo Germaine), a younger, sexually explorative trans man, things start to radically shift in Abby’s mind in terms of her self-identity and self-worth. This allows her to rethink her choices and even confront actress Julia Sweeney (Sweeney), the woman who “ruined her life”. With the help of her acerbic best friend, Campbell (Pechous), Abby attempts to navigate her way through modern-day dating, therapy mishaps, rude co-workers, and more.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Work in Progress averaged a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 101,000 viewers. Find out how Work in Progress stacks up against other Showtime TV shows.



Telly’s Take

Will Showtime cancel or renew Work in Progress for season two? The ratings are low and my sense is that this is designed as a one-and-done series anyway. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Work in Progress cancellation or renewal news.

1/13/20 update: Showtime has renewed Work in Progress for a second season.



