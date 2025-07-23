Power: Origins: Starz Announces Prequel Series Focusing on Ghost and Tommy

The Power franchise is not ending on Starz. The cable network has ordered a new prequel series, Power Origins, focusing on Ghost and Tommy. A young Kanan Stark will also appear in the series.

Starz revealed the following about the upcoming series:

“STARZ has greenlit production on the new “Power” prequel series, “Power: Origins,” ordering 18 episodes for its premiere season. The series will continue to explore the ‘Power’ universe in fresh and compelling ways, delving into the action-packed origin story of fan-favorite characters Ghost and Tommy as ambitious young entrepreneurs on the rise, determined to make their mark on the streets of New York City. A fun, rambunctious exploration of a new time period in the “Power” franchise, “Power: Origins” will highlight the unbridled audacity of young men on the rise, determined to become legends in the game. Additionally, MeKai Curtis (“Power Book III: Raising Kanan”) is set to reprise his role as Kanan Stark.

“I’m excited to continue to explore the origin stories of the Power Universe’s founding fathers,” said Sascha Penn, showrunner, writer and executive producer. “Ghost and Tommy’s backstories have fueled years of constant fascination and speculation among fans, and I’m thrilled to be able to answer some long-held questions and share new layers of the story that viewers won’t see coming.”

“Our fans have been asking for Ghost and Tommy’s origins story since we first met them in Power – and with the launch of this series, we’re delivering in a big way,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ. “This marks an electrifying new chapter in the franchise’s evolution as we dive deep into the legacy of these iconic characters and the explosive moments that shaped their path.”

“Power: Origins” will mark the fourth spinoff in the hugely popular “Power” series, preceded by “Power Book II: Ghost,” which screened its fourth and final season in 2024; “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” which aired its fourth season earlier this spring, and already has filmed its upcoming fifth and final season; and “Power Book IV: Force,” the third and final season of which is slated to debut this fall.

Sascha Penn is the showrunner, writer and executive producer for “Power: Origins.” The “Power” Universe series is executive-produced by the creator and showrunner of the original “Power,” Courtney A. Kemp, through her production company, End of Episode; Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, through G-Unit Film and Television; and Mark Canton, through Canton Entertainment. Chris Selak serves as executive producer. Pete Chatmon also serves as executive producer. Lionsgate Television will produce “Power: Origins” for STARZ.”