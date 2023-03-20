Power Book II: Ghost: Season Three Ratings



We don’t have to worry about Power Book II: Ghost being cancelled right now since it received an early fourth season renewal in January. The series has been the highest-rated show on Starz, but we’ll have to wait and see if that winning streak will continue. How long will Power Book II: Ghost continue? Stay tuned.

A crime drama series, Power Book II: Ghost stars Michael Rainey Jr, Mary J. Blige, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Gianni Paolo, Woody McClain, Lovell Adams-Gray, LaToya Tonodeo, Berto Colon, Alix Lapri, Larenz Tate, Shane Johnson, Paton Ashbrook, Monique Curnen, Keesha Sharp, David Walton, Moriah Brown, Luna Lauren Velez, Caroline Chikezie, and Lightskinkeisha. The show begins with Tariq St. Patrick (Rainey Jr.), a freshman at Stansfield University with a bright future ahead of him. He would be the embodiment of his father’s dreams if not for the double life he’s living. In the third season, Tariq is determined to get his trust, get back to his family, and get out of the game for good. A new connection interrupts Tariq’s plans and puts him, Brayden (Paolo), and Effie (Lapri) back into business with the Tejadas. When Brayden brings Tariq in as an intern at his family’s hedge fund, the drug business expands beyond Stansfield and onto Wall Street. Monet Tejada (Blige) is willing to pay a price to avenge her firstborn and keep the rest of her children – and the business – in line as she works closely with Davis MacLean (Smith) to solve Zeke’s murder and keep the feds off her trail. A staggering reveal forces Tariq to reckon with a betrayal from those closest to him…and a R.I.C.O. investigation mounting, pulling Tariq deeper into the business and closer to the legacy of his father.

The ratings typically indicate a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season two of Power Book II: Ghost on Starz averaged a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 537,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Power Book II: Ghost TV series on Starz? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season?