Power Book II: Ghost: Season One Ratings

Airing for six seasons, the Power TV series attracted big ratings and lots of viewers for Starz. That show’s now ended but the story continues in a sequel series called Power Book II: Ghost. Will this new show be as big of a success? Will it be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A crime drama series, Power Book II: Ghost stars Michael Rainey Jr., Naturi Naughton, Mary J. Blige, Clifford “Method Man” Smith, Daniel Bellomy, Gianni Paolo, Justin McManus, LaToya Tonodeo, Lovell Adams-Gray, Melanie Liburd, Paige Hurd, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Shane Johnson, Woody McClain, and Sherri Saum. In the story, Tariq St. Patrick (Rainey Jr.) is a freshman at Stansfield University with a bright future ahead of him. He would be the embodiment of his father’s dreams, if not for the double life he’s living. With his mother, Tasha (Naughton), in jail for the murder of his father, Tariq is forced to split his time between school and hustling to pay for Davis MacLean (Smith), the fame-hungry defense lawyer. With no better options, Tariq turns to the familiar drug game, entangling himself with a cutthroat family headed by Monet Stewart Tejada (Blige).

