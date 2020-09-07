Will Tariq’s past destroy his future in the first season of the Power Book II: Ghost TV show on Starz? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Power Book II: Ghost is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Power Book II: Ghost here.

A Starz crime drama series, Power Book II: Ghost is a spin-off of the Power TV series and picks up days after the finale. Ghost stars Michael Rainey Jr., Naturi Naughton, Mary J. Blige, Clifford “Method Man” Smith, Daniel Bellomy, Gianni Paolo, Justin McManus, LaToya Tonodeo, Lovell Adams-Gray, Melanie Liburd, Paige Hurd, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Shane Johnson, Woody McClain, and Sherri Saum. In the story, Tariq St. Patrick (Rainey Jr.) is a freshman at Stansfield University with a bright future ahead of him. He would be the embodiment of his father’s dreams, if not for the double life he’s living. With his mother, Tasha (Naughton), in jail for the murder of his father, Tariq is forced to split his time between school and hustling to pay for Davis MacLean (Smith), the fame-hungry defense lawyer. With no better options, Tariq turns to the familiar drug game, entangling himself with a cutthroat family headed by Monet Stewart Tejada (Blige).





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Power Book II: Ghost TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Power Book II: Ghost should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on Starz? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.