Network: FOX

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: January 3, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, Will Forte, Paul Rust, Aparna Nancherla, Dulce Sloan, Megan Mullally, and Alanis Morissette.

TV show description:

An animated comedy series, The Great North is created and written by executive producers Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, and Minty Lewis. Loren Bouchard also serves as an executive producer.

The TV show follows the adventures of the Tobin family in Alaska. A single dad, Beef Tobin (Offerman) does his best to keep his weird bunch of kids close. This is especially the case when it comes to his only daughter, Judy (Slate), whose artistic dreams lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall.

The family also includes oldest brother Wolf (Forte) and his fiancé, Honeybee (Sloan); middle brother Ham (Rust); and Moon (Nancherla), the 10-year-old-going-on-50 little brother.

While their mother is not in the picture, Judy seeks guidance from her new boss, Alyson (Mullally), and her imaginary friend, singer Alanis Morissette (Morissette), who appears to her in the Northern Lights.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

