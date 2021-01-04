Network: BBC America

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: January 3, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Richard Dormer, Lara Rossi, Adam Hugill, Marama Corlett, Jo Eaton-Kent, Wendell Pierce, Samuel Adewunmi, Matt Berry, Anna Chancellor, and Bianca Simone Mannie, with James Fleet, Ralph Ineson, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Paul Kaye, Ruth Madeley, and Ingrid Oliver.

TV show description:

A fantasy police procedural series, The Watch is inspired by the Discworld novels by Sir Terry Pratchett.

Set in the fictional Discworld’s principal city of Ankh-Morpork, the story follows an unlikely group of misfits called The City Watch. They are forced to find the guts to save the world and surprise even themselves in the process. The series pits trolls, werewolves, wizards, and other improbable heroes against an evil plot to resurrect a great dragon which would lead to the destruction of life as they know it.

The City Watch includes leader Sam Vimes (Dormer); the last scion of nobility, Lady Sybil Ramkin (Rossi); naïve but heroic Constable Carrot (Hugill); mysterious Corporal Angua (Corlett); ingenious forensics expert Constable Cheery (Eaton-Kent); and the voice of Death (Pierce).

Other characters include Carcer Dun (Adewunmi), a figure from Vimes’ past; Wayne (Berry), a talking sword; Lord Vetinari (Chancellor); Wonse (Mannie); The Archchancellor of Unseen University (Fleet); Sergeant Detritus (Ineson); Captain John Keel (Kae-Kazim); Inigo Skimmer, a.k.a. The Duke of Stab (Kaye); Throat (Madeley); and Doctor Cruces (Oliver).

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

