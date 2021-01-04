Gossip Girl: Characters Revealed for HBO Max Revival Series

Gossip Girl is coming back with a brand new set of characters, and HBO Max is showing off the faces of the streaming service’s upcoming revival. Photo of the cast and the parts they play in the series arrived on the Gossip Girl Instagram account to kick-off 2021.

HBO Max also revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Based on the original CW show (2007-2012) and bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar, the reimagined drama finds a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance eight years after the original blogger’s website went dark.”

Check out the new character photos from Instagram below.

A premiere date for the Gossip Girl revival has not yet been released.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out the new Gossip Girl when it launches on HBO Max in 2021?