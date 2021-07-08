Vulture Watch

Streaming on the HBO Max subscription service, the current iteration of Gossip Girl stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith, with Todd Almond, Adam Chanler-Berat, Johnathan Fernandez, Jason Gotay, and the voice of Kristen Bell. The drama takes viewers back to the Upper East Side to find a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance, some nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark. The show explores just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years. Though times have changed, Gossip Girl (Bell) is still watching.



As of July 8, 2021, Gossip Girl has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether HBO Max will cancel or renew Gossip Girl for season two. Since HBO Max isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in, but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. Since this show is an extension of a popular and known series, I would be surprised if this Gossip Girl wasn’t renewed. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Gossip Girl cancellation or renewal news.



