Gossip Girl (2021)

Network: HBO Max

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: July 8, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, Savannah Lee Smith, Todd Almond, Adam Chanler-Berat, Johnathan Fernandez, Jason Gotay, and the voice of Kristen Bell.

TV show description:

Developed by showrunner Joshua Safran (a writer and executive producer on the 2007–2012 original series which aired on The CW), the current Gossip Girl takes viewers back to the Upper East Side to find a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance, some nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark.

The show explores just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years. Though times have changed, Gossip Girl (Bell) is still watching.

Characters include Julien Calloway (Alexander), Zoya Lott (Peak), Kate Keller (Gevinson), Otto “Obie” Bergmann IV (Brown), Max Wolfe (Doherty), Audrey Hope (Lind), Akeno “Aki” Menzies (Mock), Nick Lott (Fernandez), Jordan Glassberg (Chanler-Berat), Luna La (Moreno), Monet de Haan (Smith), and Rafa Caparros (Gotay).

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Gossip Girl TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?