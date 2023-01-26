Frog and Toad, Jane, Harriet the Spy, Stillwater: Apple TV+ Announced Premiere Dates for New and Returning Kids Series

Apple TV+ has announced premiere dates for new and returning shows geared toward kids and families. Viewers will see Eva the Owlet (new series), Frog and Toad (new series), Jane (new series), Harriet the Spy (season two), Pinecone & Pony (season two), Pretzel and the Puppies (season two), and Stillwater (season three) on the streaming service in the months to come.

Sago Mini Friends, a new special, will also be released, along with the A Charlie Brown Valentine special (above). The latter first aired on ABC in 2002.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the shows in a press release.

Apple today announced the stellar spring lineup of all-new original series, specials and returning fan favorites for kids and families.

The new series will kick off on Friday, March 31 with the charming animated series “Eva the Owlet,” inspired by the bestselling book series from Scholastic. The highly-anticipated new series “Jane,” from Emmy Award winner J.J. Johnson, Sinking Ship Entertainment and the Jane Goodall Institute, launches April 14 and “Frog and Toad,” based on Arnold Lobel’s beloved characters of over five decades, launches April 28.

Viewers can look forward to all-new seasons of fan favorite series “Pinecone & Pony” on February 3; “Pretzel and the Puppies,” featuring the voice talents of Emmy nominee Mark Duplass and Nasim Pedrad on February 24; animated series “Harriet the Spy,” starring SAG Award nominee Beanie Feldstein and Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch on May 5; and Peabody and Daytime Emmy Award-winning series “Stillwater” on May 19. The “Sago Mini Friends” Earth Day special will launch on April 14.

Additionally, even more classic Peanuts titles, including “A Charlie Brown Valentine” will be made available to fans, many for the first time in decades.

New and returning original series and specials for kids and families premiering globally on Apple TV+ include (in air order):

“Pinecone & Pony” — season two

Premiere Date: Friday, February 3, 2023

Based on the book “The Princess and the Pony” by New York Times bestselling author Kate Beaton and hailing from DreamWorks Animation, season two of “Pinecone & Pony” is an eight-episode animated comedy for kids and families about a young warrior-in-training, Pinecone, and her best friend Pony, whose adventures together teach them how to be brave in the face of adversity, to speak truth to power and what it truly means to be a hero.

“Pinecone & Pony” is produced by DreamWorks Animation along with First Generation Films and Atomic Cartoons, and executive produced by showrunner Stephanie Kaliner. Kate Beaton, Christina Piovesan and Mackenzie Lush are executive producers. The series features the voice talents of Maria Nash (“Elinor Wonders Why”), Alicia Richardson (“Mistletoe Time Machine”), Andy Hull (“What We Do in the Shadows”), Rachel House (“Foundation”), Thom Allison (“Coroner”), Chase W. Dillon (“Haunted Mansion,” “The Book of Clarence”) and Viola Abley (“Scaredy Cats,” “Schmigadoon!”).

Peanuts Classics special “A Charlie Brown Valentine”

Premiere Date: Friday, February 9, 2023

From Mendelson/Melendez Productions and Peanuts Worldwide, watch as warm and fuzzy feelings fill the air and an inspired Snoopy writes poems about Valentine’s Day. Charlie Brown tries to impress the Little Red-Haired Girl. Sally and Lucy hope to get cards from their crushes. Peppermint Patty asks “Chuck” to the dance.

“Pretzel and the Puppies” — season two

Premiere Date: Friday, February 24, 2023

Meet Pretzel, the world’s longest dachshund and a playful, supportive dad to five frisky puppies. Together with his wife, Greta, they encourage their pups to get their paws up to solve problems and “make their bark” on the world.

The series stars the voice talents of Emmy nominee Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”), Nasim Pedrad (“Chad,” “Aladdin”) and newcomers Milo Stein, Alex Jayne Go, Max Mitchell, Amari McCoy and Gracen Newton.

The Apple Original series hails from HarperCollins Productions (“Carmen Sandiego,” “The Oregon Trail”), part of HarperCollins Publishers. “Pretzel and the Puppies” is executive produced by showrunner Steve Altiere (“Dinotrux,” “Dragons: Rescue Riders”), Caroline Fraser, Head of HarperCollins Productions, and Ricardo Curtis and Wes Lui from House of Cool. Jennifer Contrucci of HarperCollins Productions serves as co-executive producer. The animation studio responsible for design and story is House of Cool (“Despicable Me,” “Trollhunters”), and the animation studio responsible for CGI is Saturday Animation (“Mighty Mike,” “Zafari”). Dr. Tony Wagner, senior research fellow, Learning Policy Institute, and author of the book “Creating Innovators: The Making of Young People Who Will Change the World,” serves as the play, passion, purpose expert through the Apple TV+ Changemakers initiative.

“Stillwater” — new shorts

Premiere Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Prior to the launch of the enchanting new season of “Stillwater,” based on the award-winning and bestselling Scholastic book Zen Shorts by Jon J Muth, Apple TV+ will premiere three all-new shorts on the platform and make available for nonsubscribers on Scholastic’s YouTube. Just in time for International Panda Day, follow Jasper the cat in “Jasper’s Journey” on a mindful journey through Stillwater’s garden, join Stillwater in “Making Waves” as he makes new patterns in his Zen garden, and watch Karl join Stillwater in “Breathing” to learn how breathing can help make him feel better when he has angry feelings. The shorts are produced by Gaumont and Scholastic Entertainment, and executive produced by Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, Terry Kalagian, Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman, Jef Kaminsky and Rob Hoegee.

“Eva the Owlet” — new series

Premiere Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

The new animated kids and family series is based on the New York Times bestselling Scholastic book series “Owl Diaries” by award-winning author Rebecca Elliott. “Eva the Owlet” stars Eva, a creative, cheeky owlet who lives next door to her best friend Lucy in the woodland world of Treetopington. With big ideas and an even bigger personality, Eva goes on high-flying adventures, expressing herself in her journal along the way!

Since first being published, “Owl Diaries” now has eight foreign language translations and 11 million copies in print. Produced by award-winning Scholastic Entertainment (“Clifford the Big Red Dog,” “Goosebumps,” “The Magic School Bus”) with production services and 4K animation by 9 Story Media Group’s Emmy-winning and Academy Award-nominated studio Brown Bag Films in Dublin and Bali (”Doc McStuffins,” “Vampirina,” “Octonauts”), “Eva the Owlet” also features original songs by critically acclaimed musician and singer-songwriter Fitz of Fitz and The Tantrums. Voice talent includes Vivienne Rutherford (“Eureka!,” “911: Lone Star”) as the titular character Eva, Jessica DiCicco (“The Loud House,” “Puppy Dog Pals”) as Eva’s mom, Dino Andrade (“Loud House,” “We Baby Bears”) as Eva’s dad, as well as Sascha Yurchak, Jon Olson (“The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies,” “Pokemon: Detective Pikachu”), Evie Hsu (“Team Mekbots”), Sarah Vattano (“The Uglies,” “Rise Up, Sing Out”), Pressly James Crosby (“General Hospital”) and Kenna Ramsey (“Rent”).

“Eva the Owlet” is executive produced by Scholastic Entertainment’s Peabody and Daytime Emmy Award-winning team including Iole Lucchese (“Clifford the Big Red Dog”), Caitlin Friedman (“Stillwater”), and Jef Kaminsky (“Signs of Survival”). Head series writers and Daytime Emmy Award nominees Annabeth Bondor-Stone (“Helpsters”) and Connor White (“Helpsters”) serve as co-executive producers, and Daytime Emmy Award nominee Damien O’Connor (“Angela’s Christmas,” “Angela’s Christmas 2”) serves as supervising director.

The late Dr. John F. Evans, a writing clinician, National Board Certified Health and Wellness Coach at Duke Integrative Medicine, and the founder and executive director of Wellness & Writing Connections, LLC served as the expressive writing expert on the series through Apple TV+’s Changemakers initiative. The series was one of the last significant projects he worked on, hoping to inspire young viewers to write, to find their voices, and to believe in themselves.

“Jane” — new series

Premiere Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

“Jane” is a new 10-episode mission-driven series for kids and families inspired by the work of Dr. Jane Goodall. From Emmy Award winner J.J. Johnson (“Ghostwriter” “Dino Dana”), Sinking Ship Entertainment and the Jane Goodall Institute, “Jane” premieres globally on Friday, April 14.

Ava Louise Murchison (“Reacher”) stars as Jane Garcia, a nine-year-old budding environmentalist on a quest to save endangered animals. Using her powerful imagination, Jane takes her best friends David, played by Mason Blomberg (“Shameless”), and Greybeard the chimpanzee on epic adventures to help protect wild animals all around the world because, according to her idol Dr. Jane Goodall: “Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved.” Cast also includes Tamara Almeida (“Secrets at the Inn”), Dan Abramovici (“Wayne”), newcomer Jazz Allen and Sam Marra (“Stumptown”).

From Sinking Ship Entertainment, “Jane,” a live action/CGI blended series, is created by company partner J.J. Johnson who executive produced alongside Blair Powers, Christin Simms and the Jane Goodall Institute’s Andria Teather. Matt Bishop serves as VFX/Animation executive producer.

“Sago Mini Friends” Earth Day special — new special

Premiere Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

In “Treasure It,” an old lunch box finds new life when Harvey transforms it into a treasure box full of unique items for his friends. Produced by Spin Master Entertainment, animated by 9 Story Media Group’s Brown Bag Films — Toronto, and based on the award-winning Sago Mini World app, developed by Sago Mini, the “Sago Mini Friends” series is an adorable nod to gratitude, featuring Harvey the floppy-eared dog and his best friends, Jinja the cat, Jack the rabbit and Robin the bird. Along with a unique cast of residents as colorful as their own whimsical world, the four friends play, explore, imagine and celebrate daily in their joyful town of Sagoville. In each episode, Harvey and all his friends express their true thankfulness for all things big and small, through optimism, kindness, preschool-friendly humor and unforgettable original songs! The animated preschool series is executive produced by Jennifer Dodge, Ronnen Harary, Tone Thyne, Dustin Ferrer, Laura Clunie and Toni Stevens, with Chad Hicks as series director. Dr. Sonja Lyubomirsky, Distinguished Professor of Psychology at the University of California, Riverside and expert in the science of happiness, serves as the gratitude expert on the series through Apple TV+’s Changemakers initiative.

“Frog and Toad” — new series

Premiere Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Frog is a frog. Toad is a toad. They have a lot in common … but they are also very different. Frog and Toad are best friends who know that the true secret to friendship is not only enjoying the things you have in common, but embracing the things that make you different. Our differences are what makes us special, and Frog and Toad celebrate them in what makes them unique.

“Frog and Toad” is based on the beloved Caldecott and Newbery Award-winning four-book series by Arnold Lobel published by HarperCollins Children’s Books. Emmy Award winner Rob Hoegee (“Stillwater,” “Niko & the Sword of Light”) serves as showrunner for the series and Emmy Award winning studio Titmouse (“Big Mouth,” “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” “The Legend of Vox Machina”) produces the animation. Hoegee executive produces alongside Adrianne Lobel, Adam Lobel and Titmouse’s Chris Prynoski (“The Legend of Vox Machina”), Shannon Prynoski (“Fairfax”), Antonio Canobbio (“Arlo the Alligator Boy”), and Ben Kalina (“Big Mouth”). The talented voice cast includes Academy Award winner Nat Faxon (“Our Flag Means Death,” “The Connors”) and Emmy Award nominee Kevin Michael Richardson (“The Simpsons,” “Family Guy”) as Frog and Toad, as well as appearances by Ron Funches (“Trolls”), Fortune Feimster (“Good Fortune,” Kenan”), Cole Escola (“At Home with Amy Sedaris”), Aparna Nancherla (“The Great North”), John Hodgman (“Up Here”), Yvette Nicole Brown (“Disenchanted,” “Act Your Age”), Stephen Tobolowsky (“The Goldbergs”), Emmy Award nominee Tom Kenny (“SpongeBob SquarePants”), Selene Luna (“Coco”), Emmy Award nominee Margaret Cho (“Fire Island“) and Betsy Sodaro (“Duncanville”).

Peanuts Anthology III — new to Apple TV+ — May 5, 2023

Fans of the beloved Peanuts gang will have more classics available to watch from Mendelson/Melendez Productions and Peanuts Worldwide in the Peanuts Classics collection on Apple TV+, including “It’s an Adventure, Charlie Brown,” “It’s Spring Training, Charlie Brown,” Emmy Award winner “Life is a Circus, Charlie Brown,” “Lucy Must Be Traded, Charlie Brown,” Emmy Award nominated “Play it Again, Charlie Brown,” Emmy Award nominated “Snoopy’s Getting Married, Charlie Brown” and Emmy Award winner “You’re a Good Sport, Charlie Brown.”

“Harriet the Spy” — season two

Premiere Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Tune in for season two of “Harriet the Spy,” based on the iconic children’s novel chronicling the coming-of-age adventures of the irrepressible Harriet M. Welsch! Produced by The Jim Henson Company, the animated series stars acclaimed actor Beanie Feldstein (“Lady Bird,” “Booksmart”) as Harriet, a fiercely independent and adventurous 11-year-old girl, alongside Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) as Ole Golly, Harriet’s larger-than-life, no-nonsense nanny.

Set in 1960s New York when the original book was published, “Harriet the Spy” follows the outspoken and perpetually curious 11-year-old Harriet M. Welsch. More than anything, Harriet wants to be a writer, and in order to be a good writer, she’ll need to know everything. And to know everything means she’ll need to spy … on everyone! This season, follow Harriet as she navigates letting go, growing up and celebrating the gift of today.

Joining Feldstein and Lynch, the series features Lacey Chabert (“Mean Girls”) as Marion Hawthorne, the ringleader of a group of popular girls at Harriet’s school, and additional voice cast Kimberly Brooks (“Baby Shark’s Big Show”), Crispin Freeman (“Young Justice”), Grey Griffin (“The Loud House”), Bumper Robinson (“The Owl House”) and Charlie Schlatter (“Big Nate,” “For All Mankind”). Guest stars this season include Jaeden Martell (“It”), Emmy Award winner Brad Garrett (“High Desert,” “Bupkis”), Emmy Award nominee Michelle Trachtenberg (“Gossip Girl”) and many more.

Based on the book by Louise Fitzhugh, the Apple Original series is produced by The Jim Henson Company, and written and executive produced by Will McRobb (“The Adventures of Pete & Pete”) with Sidney Clifton (“Black Panther” animated series, “Me, Eloise”) as producer.

Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford executive produce on behalf of The Jim Henson Company with John W. Hyde, Nancy Steingard and Wendy Moss-Klein also serving as executive producers, and Terissa Kelton as co-executive producer. Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina executive produce for Titmouse Animation Studios.

“Stillwater” — season three — premieres Friday, May 19, 2023

Peabody and Daytime Emmy Award-winning series, “Stillwater,” centers on siblings Karl, Addy and Michael, who encounter everyday challenges — big and small — which sometimes feel insurmountable. Fortunately for these three, they have Stillwater, a wise panda, as their next-door neighbor. Through his example, stories and gentle humor, Stillwater gives the children a deeper understanding of their feelings as well as tools that help them face their own day-to-day challenges.

“Stillwater” is based on the award-winning and bestselling Scholastic book Zen Shorts by Jon J Muth and is produced by Gaumont and Scholastic Entertainment. The series is executive produced by Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, Terry Kalagian, Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman, Jef Kaminsky, Jun Falkenstein and Rob Hoegee, and features the voice talents of James Sie, Eva Binder, Tucker Chandler and Judah Mackey.

Peabody and Daytime Emmy Award-winning series “Stillwater” was developed for television in collaboration with awareness and intention expert Mallika Chopra, author of “Buddha and the Rose” and the “Just Be Series” for kids, and CEO of Chopra Global, through Apple TV+’s Changemakers initiative.

The “Stillwater” team partnered with Chopra to imagine and deliver a series that teaches children how to be more mindful and meditative, and how to slow down to make thoughtful, empathetic decisions. Since its debut, the series has been globally praised and recognized with awards for its positive impact on kids’ families around the world.