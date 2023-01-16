Jane: Apple TV+ Announces Cast and Premiere Date for Family Series Inspired by work of Dr. Jane Goodall

Jane now has a premiere date. Apple TV+ has revealed that the kid’s series will arrive on April 14th. The series, inspired by the work of Dr. Jane Goodall, combines lives action and CGI.

Starring Ava Louise Murchison, Mason Blomberg, Tamara Almeida, Dan Abramovici, Jazz Allen, and Sam Marra, the series will have a 10-episode first season, and it will follow a young girl on a quest to save endangered species.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the new series in a press release.

Apple TV+ today unveiled the launch date and cast for “Jane,” a new 10-episode mission-driven series for kids and families inspired by the work of Dr. Jane Goodall. From Emmy Award winner J.J. Johnson (“Dino Dana”, “Endlings,” “Ghostwriter”), Sinking Ship Entertainment and the Jane Goodall Institute, “Jane” premieres globally on Friday, April 14 on Apple TV+. Ava Louise Murchison (“Reacher”) stars as Jane Garcia, a 9-year-old budding environmentalist on a quest to save endangered animals. Using her powerful imagination, Jane takes her best friends David, played by Mason Blomberg (“Shameless”), and Greybeard the chimpanzee on epic adventures to help protect wild animals all around the world because, according to her idol Dr. Jane Goodall: “Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved.” Cast also includes Tamara Almeida (“Secrets at the Inn”), Dan Abramovici (“Wayne”), newcomer Jazz Allen and Sam Marra (“Stumptown”). “I’m excited about this opportunity and relationship with Apple and Sinking Ship. The program ‘Jane’ spreads a message of hope and reminds children that the environment is something that we all have to be concerned about while also inspiring them and their parents to make a difference,” said Dr. Jane Goodall. From Sinking Ship Entertainment, “Jane,” a live-action/CGI-blended series, is created by company partner J.J. Johnson who executive produces alongside Christin Simms, Blair Powers, Matt Bishop and the Jane Goodall Institute’s Andria Teather.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new series on Apple TV+?