Unprisoned: Premiere Date Revealed for Hulu Dramedy Series Starring Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo

Unprisoned is coming to Hulu in March. The streaming service has released a premiere date and new details about the upcoming dramedy series starring Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo. The eight-episode series is inspired by the life of the show’s creator, Tracy McMillan.

Hulu revealed that the series is “about a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son.”

The series is executive produced by Tracy McMillan, Yvette Lee Bowser, who also serves as showrunner, Kerry Washington alongside Pilar Savone through their Simpson Street production company, and Delroy Lindo. Joy Gorman Wettels and Jen Braeden also executive produce.

Unprisoned will arrive on Hulu on March 10th.

