Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Life & Beth: Hulu Reveals First-Look Photos and Premiere Date for Amy Schumer Comedy Series

by Regina Avalos,

Life & Beth TV Show on Hulu: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: Marcus Price/Hulu)

Life & Beth has a premiere date and new first look photos. Starring Amy Schumer, Michael Cera, Susannah Flood, Violet Young, Kevin Kane, Yamaneika Saunders, Laura Benanti, Larry Owens, Michael Rapaport, Rosebud Walker, and LaVar Walker, the series follows Beth (Schumer), a woman who appears to have the ideal life. Life & Beth is written, directed, and executive-produced by Schumer and executive-produced by Kevin Kane

Hulu revealed the following about the upcoming comedy series:

“Beth’s life would look pretty great on paper. Impressive to everyone she grew up with. She makes a good living as a wine distributor. She’s in a long term relationship with a successful guy and lives in Manhattan. When a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past her life changes forever. Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become. We’ll go on her journey towards building a bigger, bolder and more authentic life. Learning to express herself and living in an intentional way. A trip down memory lane is a strong source of trauma, comedy and moving forward.”

Check out photos from the new series below. The 10-episode season of Life & Beth arrives on March 18th.

Life & Beth TV Show on Hulu: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: Scott McDermott/Hulu)

Life & Beth TV Show on Hulu: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: Scott McDermott/Hulu)

Life & Beth TV Show on Hulu: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: Scott McDermott/Hulu)

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Life & Beth on Hulu next month?



Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x