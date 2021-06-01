Hell’s Kitchen: Season 20 Ratings

This venerable cooking competition has been running on FOX since 2005, sometimes airing more than one cycle in a broadcast season. It’s been a reliable performer in the ratings but all things must end sometime. Will Hell’s Kitchen be cancelled or renewed for season 21? Stay tuned.

The Hell’s Kitchen TV show is hosted by Chef Gordon Ramsay and the 20th season returns to Las Vegas. For the first time, 18 aspiring chefs from across the country and all aged 23 years old or younger at the start of the competition will challenge Lady Luck in the hopes of winning big. Each week, the competition gets more intense, as the “Young Guns” are put through rigorous culinary challenges. They reap high-stakes rewards and punishments, all with a Sin City flare. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position at Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas and the title of Hell’s Kitchen winner.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

6/1 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season 19 of Hell’s Kitchen on FOX averaged a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.68 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



