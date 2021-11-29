Dollface: Season Two Premiere Date Revealed for Hulu Comedy Series

Dollface fans, listen up! Hulu announced the premiere date for season two of the comedy, and viewers will see the girls back on their screens in February.

Starring Kat Dennings, Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell, and Esther Povitsky, Connor Hines, Beth Grant, Brianne Howey, Vella Lovell, Malin Akerman, Goran Visnjic, and Shelley Hennig, the series follows a woman trying to rekindle her friendships after a breakup.

Dollface returns on February 11th. Check out the announcement from Hulu below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Dollface back on Hulu?