Network: Hulu

Episodes: 20 (half-hour)

Seasons: Two

TV show dates: November 15, 2019 — February 11, 2022

Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: Kat Dennings, Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell, and Esther Povitsky with Connor Hines, Beth Grant, Brianne Howey, Vella Lovell, Malin Akerman, Goran Visnjic, and Shelley Hennig in recurring roles.

TV show description:

A single-camera comedy series, Dollface was created by Jordan Weiss. The series follows a young woman named Jules Wiley (Dennings), a web designer at a wellness company called Woöm.

After being dumped by her longtime boyfriend, Jeremy (Hines), Jules must deal with her own imagination in order to literally — and metaphorically — re-enter the world of women and rekindle the female friendships she left behind.

Along the way, she befriends Izzy Levine (Povitsky), a co-worker, and reconnects with Madison Maxwell (Song) and Stella Cole (Mitchell), Jules’ best friends from college.

Series Finale:

Episode #20 — Birthday Girl

The girls attend Stella’s bar opening and make important decisions about their relationships, careers, and futures; Jules gives Madison a birthday surprise.

First aired: February 11, 2022.

