B-Loved: HBO Max Orders Supernatual Teen Romance Series Starring Peyton List (Cobra Kai)

Fans of Peyton List from Cobra Kai will see more of the actress. B-Loved is headed to HBO Max. The streaming service has ordered the new supernatural teen romance event series which revolves around a ghost (List) who forms a friendship with a new boy in town.

HBO Max revealed more about the series in a press release.

“HBO Max announced today the greenlight for the live-action two-part special event, B-Loved (working title), from Endeavor Content and Wonder Worldwide, starring Peyton List (Cobra Kai) as Bea, a free-spirited teenage ghost who forms a special friendship with the new boy in town, Cole, whose house she has been inhabiting for over 100 years. With the help of a magical ring that allows Cole to see Bea, they’ll rediscover the meaning of being alive, but also the importance of letting go. The ghostly romance written by Black List Nicholl Fellowship winner, Cesar Vitale, will be directed by Emily Ting (Tall Girl 2) and is scheduled to premiere in time for Valentine’s Day 2023 on HBO Max.

“Peyton List and Emily Ting are the dream duo for this special. They both bring humor, boldness, and humanity to the teenager experience,” said Amy Friedman, head of kids & family programming, Warner Bros. “Partnering with Tamara Rothenberg and Endeavor Content, along with Wonder Worldwide, on this project creates the perfect opportunity for us to speak to and serve a more inclusive girl audience.”

“I’ve played a lot of amazing characters and really grown with them over the years,” said Peyton List. “I’m looking forward to adding clever ghost girl from the 1920s. Even though she is from a different century, I think the feeling of having your first crush transcends time, and I hope the story of Cole and Bea resonates today.”

“The amazingly talented Peyton List and Emily Ting bring this romantic, emotional story to life in so many empowering and inclusive ways,” said Tamara Rothenberg, SVP, family and young adult, Endeavor Content. “We are excited to collaborate with Amy Friedman and the fabulous HBO Max team, whose passion, enthusiasm, and shared commitment to our vision confirmed that this was the right home for B-Loved. Along with Mark Burton and our Wonder Worldwide partners, we can’t wait for families to enjoy this innovative and uplifting special event together.”

“Beyond developing this charmed screenplay with the talented Cesar Vitale, we are thrilled that Peyton List, along with our incredible director Emily Ting, will bring this magical special event to life,” said Mark Burton CEO, Wonder Worldwide. “Amy Friedman and her thoughtful, engaged, and committed teams’ alignment with our vision, made it clear that HBO Max was the only home for B-Loved! Together with Tamara Rothenberg and our good friends and partners at Endeavor Content, we are excited for families to enjoy this Valentine’s Day treat together!”

In B-Loved, Bea is an adventurous, funny, curious teenager who also happens to be a host from the 1920s trapped in present day. Though she might find herself getting into precarious situations at times, she loves to explore unknown places. Bea gives her heart passionately to the things she loves, and with the help of new friend Cole, she starts to experience the world again.

B-Loved is executive produced by Mark Burton and Aaron Parry, Tracy K. Price, William Andrew, Ryan Malachowsky, and Jill Sanford.”