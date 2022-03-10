The Penguin: HBO Max Orders Batman Villain Series Starring Colin Farrell

The Penguin is coming to HBO Max. The streaming service has ordered the limited series featuring the villain starring Colin Farrell. The Batman arrived on the big screen earlier this month, and it was an immediate hit.

HBO Max revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

HBO Max has given a straight-to-series order to THE PENGUIN (working title), a limited series starring Colin Farrell in the title role. The DC drama expands upon the world filmmaker Matt Reeves has created for Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster “The Batman” and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film.

· The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, and Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, THE PENGUIN is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. 6th & Idaho’s Daniel Pipski and Adam Kassan also serve as executive producers, and Rafi Crohn is co-executive producer.

· Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max quote: “We are thrilled to bring audiences a new version of this iconic DC character that they have never seen before. It is incredible to be working with Matt, Dylan and Lauren on continuing this story and to see Colin take his already exceptional performance in The Batman to the next level.”

· Matt Reeves quote: “Colin exploded off the screen as the Penguin in The Batman, and having the chance to thoroughly explore the inner life of that character on HBO Max is an absolute thrill. Dylan and I are so excited to work with Lauren in continuing Oz’s story as he grabs violently for power in Gotham.”

· Lauren LeFranc quote: “I have long been a fan of the world of The Batman, and Matt’s film is such a powerful and bold entry into the canon. I am excited and humbled to continue telling stories in the grimy world of Gotham City – and what better excuse to channel my inner villain than to tell the story of Oswald Cobblepot? I am thrilled to work with Colin, Matt, Dylan, 6th & Idaho, Warners, and HBO Max as we work to bring this story to the screen.”

· Colin Farrell quote: “The world that Matt Reeves created for The Batman is one that warrants a deeper gaze through the eyes of Oswald Cobblepot. I couldn’t be more excited about continuing this exploration of Oz as he rises through the darkened ranks to become The Penguin. Will be good to get him back on the streets of Gotham for a little madness and a little mayhem.”