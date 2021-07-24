The Climb: HBO Max Orders Rock Climbing Competition Series with Jason Momoa and Chris Sharma

The Climb is bringing Jason Momoa to HBO Max. The new rock climbing competition series will feature the actor as well as legendary rock climber Chris Sharma. A premiere date for the eight-episode series has not yet been set.

HBO Max revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“HBO Max has given an eight-episode order to the rock climbing competition series THE CLIMB with Jason Momoa, through his production company On the Roam, legendary rock climber Chris Sharma, and the series creators The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), an Industrial Media company. The series was developed by On the Roam, Sharma, and IPC, which will also executive produce and handle all production services. Logline: THE CLIMB is a visually-arresting and life-changing adventure that represents the foundations of rock climbing and the exploration of the human spirit. In this all-encompassing competition, amateur climbers are put through a rigorous series of mental and physical challenges, utilizing the most intimidating ascents in the world to crown the world’s best amateur climber. Jennifer O’Connell, Executive Vice President, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family Programming, HBO Max quote: “We are thrilled to be working with Jason Momoa and IPC on this cinematic approach to a physical competition show with Mother Nature providing the most beautiful and challenging of obstacle courses.” Jason Momoa quote: “It’s a dream come true to create a show with one of my idols, my good friend, and legendary climber Chris Sharma. I’m thrilled to be partnering with HBO Max and to produce alongside IPC to bring you this incredible show about my favorite sport, rock climbing.”

A premiere date will be announced in the future by the streaming service.

