Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Private Eyes

Private Eyes TV show on ION: canceled or renewed?

(Ion)

Network: ION, ION plus
Episodes: 60 (hour).
Seasons: Five.

TV show dates: February 11, 2018 — present.
Series status: Ending.

Performers include: Jason Priestly, Cindy Sampson, Ennis Esmer, Barry Flatman, Jordyn Negri, Clé Bennett, and Samantha Wan.

TV show description:
From creators Tim Kilby and Shelley Eriksen, the Private Eyes TV show is a comedy-drama based on the G.B. Joyce novel, The Code. The series, which originated on Global television in Canada, centers on former hockey pro Matt Shade (Priestly) and private investigator Angie Everett (Sampson).

When a professional hockey prospect goes down on the ice, Matt Shade promises his family he will find out what happened. Because of the fishy circumstances surrounding the incident, he ends up teaming with Everett. Together, they set out to unravel the mystery and save a life.

As a P.I. and the sole proprietor of Everett Investigations, Angie is a gutsy force with which to be reckoned. Although she considers Shade naïve, she appreciates his spunk, as well as the passion he brings to the job.

Working with Angie, Shade realizes he needs to figure out who he truly is and wants to be. For him, the job is part of his road to redemption — even though his new partner is convinced that people do not change.

As natural competitors, Angie and Shade may seem like an unlikely duo. When they work together though, they’re downright unstoppable.

Series Finale:
Episode #60
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Private Eyes TV series? Should this TV show have been renewed for a sixth season?



Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

411 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Don and Bev MacAulay

We really enjoy private Eyes. We have watched from the beginning and would really be hurt if it is not continued

0
0
Reply
George Poncho

Love the show, always wished there were more episodes per season. Why is it the Series ending after Season 5?

0
0
Reply
Carol Masse

Love this show. Always waiting until the season starts.

0
0
Reply
Patricia MacDonald

Love this show love Jason he’s so great

0
0
Reply
Carl E Schroeder

I would like to see ION TV continue showing Private Eyes.

0
0
Reply
Dan Flynn

Finally a show that I enjoy. Very well done. Keep up the good work

0
0
Reply
Gary Berwick

Fantastic show. Very refreshing and filmed in beautiful Toronto. Currently our favorite show and won’t miss an episode.

0
0
Reply
larry grim

When is coming back on TV ? Love the program.

0
0
Reply
Denise Hamilton

Please bring private eyes back to ion

2
0
Reply
Kevin

Best show on tv

1
0
Reply
Pam Springstead

I loved the show and think it much better than watching re-runs on ION

2
0
Reply
1 24 25 26
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
411
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x