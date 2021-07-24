Network: ION, ION plus

Episodes: 60 (hour).

Seasons: Five.

TV show dates: February 11, 2018 — present.

Series status: Ending.

Performers include: Jason Priestly, Cindy Sampson, Ennis Esmer, Barry Flatman, Jordyn Negri, Clé Bennett, and Samantha Wan.

TV show description:

From creators Tim Kilby and Shelley Eriksen, the Private Eyes TV show is a comedy-drama based on the G.B. Joyce novel, The Code. The series, which originated on Global television in Canada, centers on former hockey pro Matt Shade (Priestly) and private investigator Angie Everett (Sampson).

When a professional hockey prospect goes down on the ice, Matt Shade promises his family he will find out what happened. Because of the fishy circumstances surrounding the incident, he ends up teaming with Everett. Together, they set out to unravel the mystery and save a life.

As a P.I. and the sole proprietor of Everett Investigations, Angie is a gutsy force with which to be reckoned. Although she considers Shade naïve, she appreciates his spunk, as well as the passion he brings to the job.

Working with Angie, Shade realizes he needs to figure out who he truly is and wants to be. For him, the job is part of his road to redemption — even though his new partner is convinced that people do not change.

As natural competitors, Angie and Shade may seem like an unlikely duo. When they work together though, they’re downright unstoppable.

Series Finale:

Episode #60

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Private Eyes TV series? Should this TV show have been renewed for a sixth season?