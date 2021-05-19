Project Greenlight: HBO Max Reviving Competition Series with Issa Rae

Project Greenlight is getting revived. Issa Rae and HBO Max are behind the return of the competition series which follows new filmmakers who are given a chance to create a feature film. Ben Affleck and Matt Damon were behind the series which aired for three seasons on HBO and a fourth season on Bravo.

HBO Max revealed more about the new series in a press release. Check that out below.

“HBO Max has given an eight-episode order to the docuseries PROJECT GREENLIGHT from Miramax and Emmy(R) and Golden Globe(R) nominee Issa Rae, a reinvention of the critically acclaimed original Miramax and HBO series. · Logline: PROJECT GREENLIGHT is a docuseries focusing on the next generation of talented female filmmakers who are given the chance to direct a feature film. Issa Rae will appear in every episode as an Executive Producer, providing guidance and mentorship to these aspiring filmmakers. The finished film will then premiere on HBO Max. · Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family, HBO Max quote: “At HBO Max, we are committed to providing a platform for diverse, up-and-coming talent. Issa is uniquely skilled in this space, and we are thrilled to be partnering with her and Miramax as a promising group of filmmakers is inspired and challenged with their biggest opportunity yet.” · Marc Helwig, Head of Worldwide Television, Miramax quote: “By relaunching the iconic PROJECT GREENLIGHT with the brilliant Issa Rae and HBO Max, we continue our efforts to mine the Miramax library and create exciting, groundbreaking new content as well as forge opportunities for a new generation of innovative voices to be heard.” · Credits: PROJECT GREENLIGHT is produced by HOORAE and Miramax. The series is executive produced by Issa Rae and Montrel McKay through HOORAE, along with Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky through 3 Arts Entertainment. Amanda Klein, SVP of Development, is shepherding the project for Miramax TV. Sara Rastogi serves as a co-executive producer through HOORAE.”

What do you think? Are you excited to see the return of Project Greenlight on HBO Max?