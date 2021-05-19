Welcome to Wrexham: FX Orders Unscripted Series Starring Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds

FX is bringing the world of league soccer to its network with Welcome to Wrexham. The series follows Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds’ purchase of the Wrexham AFC. Two seasons of the docuseries have been ordered.

FX revealed more about the series order in a press release.

“FX has placed a two-season order for Welcome to Wrexham, a docuseries tracking the dreams and people of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, UK, as two Hollywood stars take ownership of the town’s historic yet struggling football club, it was announced today by Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment.

In 2020, Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) teamed up to purchase the team in the hopes of turning the club into an underdog story the whole world could root for. The worry? Rob and Ryan have no experience in football or working with each other. That said, they are serious about their investment in Wrexham, improving the club and doing right by the townspeople.

“Rob McElhenney has been an all star on Team FX for years and now has partnered with the formidable Ryan Reynolds to bring glory to the ‘Red Dragons’ in the docuseries Welcome to Wrexham,” said Grad. “Rob and Ryan will take fans inside the sport as never before, pairing their genuine love for the game with the welcome challenge of building on the heritage of this club.”

Rob and Ryan also shared the first video promoting the series on social accounts including, respectively, @robmcelhenney (Instagram) and @rmcelhenney (Twitter) and @vancityreynolds (Instagram) and @VancityReynolds (Twitter).

Founded in 1864, the “Red Dragons” are one of the oldest football teams in the world and currently compete in the National League, the fifth tier of the English football league system.

From Hollywood to Wales, the pitch to the locker room, the front office to the pub, Welcome to Wrexham will track Rob and Ryan’s crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community that could use it.

Welcome to Wrexham will be executive produced by McElhenney, Reynolds, Nick Frenkel, John Henion and Boardwalk Pictures’ Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Jordan Wynn and Sarina Roma. The series is produced by Boardwalk Pictures.”