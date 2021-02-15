Rap Sh*t: HBO Max Announces New Comedy Series from Issa Rae

Issa Rae is returning with a new series to HBO Max. The cable network has ordered Rap Sh*t, a new comedy series that will have eight episodes during its first season. Rae starred in Insecure on HBO. This new series will follow the lives of two high school friends who decide to form a rap group.

HBO Max revealed more about the new series in a press release. Check that out below.

“HBO Max has given an eight-episode order to the half-hour comedy series RAP SH*T (working title) from Issa Rae (HBO’s Insecure and A Black Lady Sketch Show), with Syreeta Singleton (Insecure, Central Park) serving as executive producer and showrunner, and hip hop duo Yung Miami and JT of City Girls serving as co-executive producers. · Logline: RAP SH*T (wt) follows two estranged high school friends from Miami who reunite to form a rap group. · Credits: RAP SH*T (wt) will be executive produced by Issa Rae and Montrel McKay (A Black Lady Sketch Show, Road Trippp) for HOORAE, as well as Jonathan Berry (Insecure) and Dave Becky (Master of None, Russian Dolls) for 3 Arts Entertainment, along with showrunner Syreeta Singleton, with Rae also writing the pilot. Hip hop duo Yung Miami and JT of City Girls serve as co-executive producers, along with Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films and Sara Rastogi for HOORAE. Rae’s audio content company Raedio will handle music supervision for the series. · Casting is currently underway. Production is scheduled to begin this summer.”

A premiere date for this series has not been revealed.

