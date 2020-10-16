The Sex Lives of College Girls: HBO Max Reveals Casting for Mindy Kaling Comedy Series

The Sex Lives of College Girls now has its cast. The new HBO Max comedy series comes from Mindy Kaling (The Office, The Mindy Project), and it will follow the lives of four roommates living together in a college dorm. Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott are set to star in this series. A premiere has not been announced yet.

HBO Max revealed more about the casting of the women in the series in a press release.

“THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS, the upcoming HBO Max comedy series from Emmy®-nominated writer/producer Mindy Kaling has set its lead cast.

Pauline Chalamet (The King of Staten Island), Amrit Kaur (The D Cut, Star Trek: Short Treks, Anarkali), Reneé Rapp (Mean Girls on Broadway), and Alyah Chanelle Scott (The Book of Mormon) are set to star as four roommates randomly assigned to a dorm at Essex College, a prestigious New England university. A bundle of contradictions and hormones, these sexually active college girls are equal parts lovable and infuriating.

Pauline Chalamet will star as Kimberly, the valedictorian of a working-class public high school in a humble Arizona suburb. Smart, caring, earnest, and ambitious, she’s prepared for college academically — but not so much socially.

Amrit Kaur will star as Bela, a comedy-obsessed, super confident cornball from the affluent suburbs of northern New Jersey who is never afraid to say what she’s thinking. She describes herself as “extremely sex-positive” — even though she had sex for the first time 14 days ago.

Reneé Rapp will make her television debut and will star as Leighton, who would describe herself as a normal, classy girl from a great family. Others would describe her as blunt, judgmental, and beyond entitled. Coming from one of the richest (and quietly Republican) families on New York City’s Upper East Side, Leighton is a fourth-generation legacy at Essex.

Alyah Chanelle Scott will also make her television debut and will star as Whitney. Strong and self-assured with a dry sense of humor, Whitney is the soon-to-be star of the Essex soccer team. She is also the only daughter of the most powerful Black senator in the country. The graduate of an elite Los Angeles prep school, Whitney chose an East Coast college to live her most exciting life.

Kaling (The Mindy Project, Late Night, Never Have I Ever, The Office) and showrunner Justin Noble (Never Have I Ever, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) co-wrote the first episode and will executive produce with Howard Klein (The Mindy Project, The Office). The series is produced by Kaling International in association with Warner Bros. Television.”