The Sex Lives of College Girls: Dylan Sprouse Joins HBO Max Show as Series Regular

The Sex Lives of College Girls has added to its cast. Dylan Sprouse is joining the cast as a series regular. Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Renée Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott star in the series as four college roommates living their lives on their own for the first time. Things will be wild for them!

Deadline revealed more about Sprouse’s role in the HBO Max series. He will appear as “Nico, a junior at Essex college.” No other details about the character were revealed.

The Sex Lives of College Girls comes from Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, and a premiere date has not yet been set.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out The Sex Lives of College Girls TV Show on HBO Max?