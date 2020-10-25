Ellen’s Next Great Designer: Scott Foley (Scandal) to Co-Host HBO Max Series

Ellen’s Next Great Designer now has its co-host. Scott Foley, best known for his roles on shows like Whiskey Cavalier, Felicity, and Scandal, will act as co-host and lead judge for the upcoming furniture building competition on HBO Max. Executive producer Ellen DeGeneres will also serve as host.

Deadline revealed the following about the new HBO Max competition series:

“In Ellen’s Next Great Designer, design aficionado DeGeneres will give eight forward-thinking furniture designers the chance to push their creativity to the limit. DeGeneres will be on hand each episode to weigh in on each challenge and provide humorous, colorful commentary.”

Foley’s two co-judges on Ellen’s Next Great Designer have not yet been revealed. Foley previously revealed his love for furniture building on a past appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show.

A premiere date for the series has not been set either.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Ellen’s Next Great Designer on HBO Max?