Sex and the City: HBO Max Officially Reviving Sarah Jessica Parker Series

Get ready to head back to New York City with the girls. HBO Max is reviving the Sex and the City series as And Just Like That …, a limited series. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis are all returning for the revival which follows the continuing lives of Carrie Bradshaw and her friends. The series aired for six seasons on HBO and spawned two feature films before the girls left the spotlight. Kim Cattrall is not returning for the revival.

Rumors of the possibility of a Sex and the City revival happening popped up last month, but it is now official. HBO Max revealed more about And Just Like That … in a press release.

“HBO Max has given a series order to AND JUST LIKE THAT…, a new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series, Sex and the City, from executive producer Michael Patrick King and starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. The new Max Original series is based on the book, “Sex and the City,” by Candice Bushnell and the original TV series created by Darren Star. The series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. The ten-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production in New York late spring. “I grew up with these characters, and I can’t wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humor and the beloved city that has always defined them,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max. AND JUST LIKE THAT… is executive produced by Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, and Michael Patrick King.

Sarah Jessica Parker teased the revival on social media as well. Check out the video she posted to her Instagram account below. It definitely managed to get the fans going!

