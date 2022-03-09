Gotham Central: HBO Max Cancels Plans for Prequel Series to The Batman Movie

Viewers will not be returning to Gotham any time soon. The planned prequel series for the recently released The Batman movie is not moving forward. Gotham Central was set to feature a cop from the Gotham Police Department who is fighting for his soul.

Gotham Central was ordered to series by HBO Max in July 2020. Matt Reeves revealed the plans for the series were shelved in a recent podcast. He said the following to Happy Sad Confused, per Deadline:

“One thing that we’re not doing that I was gonna do. … So there’s the Gotham police show, which, that one actually is put on hold. We’re not really doing that.”

Fans could still see Gotham again on the small screen. A series focusing on Arkham Asylum is possible.

