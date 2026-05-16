Stuart Fails to Save the Universe: HBO Max Sets Premiere Date for Big Bang Theory Spin-Off Series

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe has its premiere date. The Big Bang Theory spin-off series will arrive in July. A trailer has been released to tease the series.

Kevin Sussman, Brian Posehn, Lauren Lapkus, and John Ross Bowie star in the 10-episode comedy series from Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady.

HBO Max shared the following about the series:

“Comic book store owner Stuart Bloom is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon. Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise, geologist friend Bert, and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke. Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we’ve come to know and love from “The Big Bang Theory.” As the title implies, things don’t go well.”

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe arrives on July 23rd. The trailer is below.

What do you think? Did you watch Big Bang Theory? Do you plan to watch this spin-off series?