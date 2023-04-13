Harry Potter: HBO Max Greenlights New Series That Could Run for a Decade



Warner Bros. Discovery and HBO Max (soon to be rebranded as Max) are going back to Hogwarts. The streaming service has ordered a new Harry Potter TV series that is expected to run for a decade and is envisioned as a faithful adaptation of the seven-book series by JK Rowling.

The books were previously adapted as eight very successful feature films by Warner Bros. starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint. The series will feature a new cast, but having some movie actors appear in the show is possible. A showrunner has yet to be announced.

“We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way,” said Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content. “Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years.”

“Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series,” said J.K. Rowling. It’s unclear how involved Rowling will be.

The new Harry Potter series is expected to debut at some point in 2025 or 2026. More details will be forthcoming.

Your Hogwarts letter is here. Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books. #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/3CgEHLYhch — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 12, 2023

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the Harry Potter movies or books? Do you plan to check out this new series when it eventually debuts?

