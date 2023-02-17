Duster: HBO Max Orders Drama Series Starring Rachel Hilson and Josh Holloway

Duster is coming soon to HBO Max. The series ordered the new drama from JJ Abrams which stars Rachel Hilson and Josh Holloway. Keith David, Sydney Elisabeth, Greg Grunberg, Camille Guaty, Asivak Koostachin, Adriana Aluna Martinez, and Benjamin Charles Watson also star in the series.

The eight-episode series is set in 1972 and follows the first Black female FBI agent as she tries to take down a crime syndicate with the help of a getaway driver.

HBO Max revealed more about the series in a press release.

“HBO Max has ordered the eight-episode drama DUSTER to series from J.J. Abrams, LaToya Morgan, and Warner Bros. Television. Rachel Hilson will star opposite Josh Holloway. Logline: In 1972, the first Black female FBI agent heads to the Southwest and recruits a gutsy getaway driver in a bold effort to take down a growing crime syndicate. Cast (in alphabetical order): Keith David as Ezra, Sydney Elisabeth as Genesis, Greg Grunberg as Abbott, Camille Guaty as Izzy, Rachel Hilson as Nina, Josh Holloway as Jim, Asivak Koostachin as Awan, Adriana Aluna Martinez as Luna, Benjamin Charles Watson as Royce. Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max quote: “We are delighted to bring this high-voltage crime caper from the brilliant minds of J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan to the HBO Max audience. This show has all the elements of a great Max Original, with propulsive storytelling, fantastic characters, and some truly bad-ass car chases.” J.J. Abrams quote: “LaToya and I are thrilled at the chance to bring the wild, wily and wacky world of DUSTER to life, especially with this exceptional cast, crew and network.” LaToya Morgan quote: “DUSTER is an amalgam of all my favorite things – high octane storytelling with deep characters and so much heart. It’s a dream project and I’m supremely grateful to all the folks at Warner Bros. and HBO Max for believing in this show. And I couldn’t have asked for a better partner in crime than J.J. to build this incredible world.” Credits: Produced by Warner Bros. Television; first two episodes are written by J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan; first two episodes directed by and executive produced by Steph Green; series is executive produced by J.J. Abrams and Rachel Rusch Rich for Bad Robot through its content partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery and WBTV; executive produced by LaToya Morgan for TinkerToy Productions via its overall deal with WBTV.”

A premiere date for Duster will be announced at a later date.

